Don 3: Farhan Akhtar postpones Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani starrer to May 2025? Here’s what we know

The highly anticipated Don 3 has been creating buzz even before production began. Fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel, with Ranveer Singh stepping into the iconic role of Don and Kiara Advani as the female lead. According to recent reports, Farhan Akhtar has decided to delay the film’s shooting, which is now expected to commence around May or June of next year.

According to a report from News 18, Farhan Akhtar has postponed the production of Don 3 due to his commitment to his upcoming film, 120 Bahadur, where he will portray Major Shaitan Singh PVC. A source revealed that Farhan intends to honor his prior commitment to 120 Bahadur before starting work on his directorial project.

The report added, "Since the shoot of the former will take a few months, he has decided to push the first schedule of Don 3 by four months. It will now begin in May-June next year." Besides this, Ranveer Singh, the lead actor, is currently focused on Aditya Dhar’s upcoming directorial project.

For the unversed, it was earlier reported that Don 3 would start filming in August 2024. However, a few months ago, Farhan Akhtar confirmed that the production has been pushed to January 2025.

On September 4, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to unveil his next project, 120 Bahadur, a stirring war drama inspired by the legendary Battle of Rezang La. His post, accompanied by a captivating poster, immediately set off a wave of anticipation among fans. The tagline, "Woh Teen Hazaar The… Aur Hum? 120 Bahadur" (They were three thousand... and us? 120 bravehearts), encapsulates the spirit of courage that defines the narrative.

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, 120 Bahadur delves into the extraordinary bravery of the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, led by Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC), during the Indo-China War of 1962. Farhan shared his deep admiration for these unsung heroes, reflecting on their heroism during the battle on November 18, 1962, when they faced overwhelming odds with unmatched valor.

He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible story of courage and sacrifice to life on screen. Ranveer Singh quickly extended his support, leaving an enthusiastic comment featuring emojis like the fist bump, heart, and fire, showcasing his excitement and solidarity for Farhan’s upcoming film.

