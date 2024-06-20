EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar opens up about reunion with Shah Rukh Khan; Don 3 director says, ‘100 percent’

Farhan Akhtar and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the most popular director-actor duos in the film industry. They have collaborated on iconic projects like Don, Don 2, and more. Fans have been eagerly awaiting their reunion for a long time.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker opened up about the possibility of a future collaboration with King Khan.

Farhan Akhtar on reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in the future

The latest episode of Pinkvilla’s masterclass was graced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani as they came together to celebrate 20 years of their movie, Lakshya. During the fan interaction, one person asked the duo if they saw themselves working with Shah Rukh Khan again anytime in the future.

Farhan responded in the affirmative. He said, “Yeah, absolutely yeah. We’ll find something that we want to work on together, and I’m sure we will.” He further added, “You just have to find something that you can connect on with somebody,” and asserted again by saying, “100 percent.”

Farhan has previously directed Shah Rukh Khan in the 2006 action thriller Don and its sequel, Don 2, which came out in 2011. SRK played the iconic role of the titular anti-hero. These movies were also produced under the banner of Farhan and Ritesh’s Excel Entertainment.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh made a guest appearance in the production company’s Luck by Chance, which marked the directorial debut of Farhan’s sister, Zoya Akhtar. The superstar’s 2017 movie Raees was also co-produced by Excel.

Farhan Akhtar is all set to direct Don 3 in 2025

Farhan Akhtar took the internet by storm last year when he announced the highly anticipated third installment in his Don franchise. It was also revealed that Ranveer Singh would be the new face of the character.

A first-look teaser of the movie was released in August 2023, which showcased Ranveer’s dapper look and contained stunning visuals, powerful dialogues, and the famous theme music. The tagline of the teaser was “A New Era Begins.” Then, in February 2024, Kiara Advani was announced as the female lead in the movie.

During the recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Farhan expressed his anticipation about the beginning of the shoot of his upcoming directorial, Don 3. Farhan stated, “So, we start filming Don 3 next year. I am really, really looking forward to it.”

Speaking about the long gap between his last directed movie Don 2 and the upcoming one, Farhan mentioned, “It’s been a long gap. I can’t complain about it, though, because I was doing some wonderful films and having a wonderful experience as an actor in those films.” He continued, “But I do feel a very strong urge to direct these films, so I am very, very looking forward to that.”

Apart from Don 3, Farhan also has the movie Jee Le Zaraa in his lineup, which was announced way back in 2021. JLZ is a road trip film with three leading Bollywood actresses, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, coming together. The shooting of the movie has yet to start.

