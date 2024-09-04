120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar announces his next war-drama based on Rezang La battle; 'Don' Ranveer Singh has the sweetest reaction

After such a long-anticipation, Farhan Akhtar has announced his next film titled, 120 Bahadur. The actor dropped a rousing poster of the film based on the battle of Rezang La, leaving fans extremely excited. Meanwhile, Don 3 star Ranveer Singh was also quick to hype up the actor with his reaction.

Today, on September 4, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of motion and still posters announcing his next titled, 120 Bahadur. Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the war-drama film is based on the battle of Rezang La.

Standing true to its theme, the tagline of the film reads, "Woh Teen Hazaar The…Aur Hum? 120 Bahadur" The poster features a soldier standing at a height on the battlefield with a rifle in his hand. We can also see a troupe of soldiers valiantly fighting against the enemy amidst snow-capped mountains.

Introducing fans to the journey of his next film, Farhan wrote in the caption, "What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj. Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC) and the soldiers of Charlie company, 13 Kumaon regiment. "

Take a look

"Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds. We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent," he further added.

Advertisement

Soon after the announcement was made, Don 3-star Ranveer Singh extended his heartwarming wishes by dropping an oncoming fist, trident emblem, red heart, nazar amulet, and fire emoji. In addition to this, Farhan's loving wife Shibani Akhtar hyped him up by expressing dropping fire emojis and wrote," Cannot wait for this one (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)good luck to the entire team (accompanied by a hug emoji) "

Farhan's gratitude post for Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC's family.

Notably, it was on Tuesday that the actor had teased fans about getting into his "acting boots" for a "special film."

Take a look

120 Bahadur is backed by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios.