Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar praises arrangements by ECI as he arrives to cast his vote; Rajkummar Rao, Farhan Akhtar and more join

It is an important day for Maharashtra as voting for the 288 assembly seats has started today i.e. on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Fulfilling their civic duty, Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, and Farhan Akhtar among others stepped out to vote.

It comes as no surprise that Akshay Kumar was among the early voters for the assembly elections in Mumbai. The Khel Khel Mein actor was spotted leaving the polling station. After exiting the voting center, Kumar flaunted his inked finger in front of the paps and humbly spoke to a senior citizen standing outside the station.

After casting his vote, Khiladi Kumar also appreciated the preparations made by the Elections Commission of India (ECI) at the center for voters and specifically for senior citizens. While speaking to the media, he said, ''The best thing is that the arrangements are very good. I can see that arrangements for senior citizens are very good and cleanliness has been maintained. Everyone should come and vote because that is the most important thing.''

In addition to this, Stree 2-star Rajkummar Rao also stepped out to participate in the biggest festival of democracy. Before leaving, he acknowledged the shutterbugs stationed outside the polling booth and urged everyone to step out, emphasizing the importance of voting.

He said, "It is very important (to vote). Everyone, please step out and vote. This is the voting day, it is very important."

In addition to this, 120 Bahadur actor Farhan Akhtar also arrived with his sister, Zoya Akhtar to cast their vote. The actor also took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture from outside the polling booth flaunting his inked finger and stating, "GO VOTE. #citizen #duty #responsibility #matter"

Ali Fazal and John Abraham also posed for the paparazzi and flashed their inked finger before leaving as they exited the polling station after casting their vote. Meanwhile, director Kabir Khan was also seen arriving with his important documents in hand to cast his valuable vote. Before entering the polling booth, he flashed a thumbs-up to acknowledge the paparazzi.

Notably, Gautami Kapoor, veteran actor Sulabha Arya and Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were also among the morning voters who arrived to cast their vote.

