Dune Prophecy: Vishal Bhardwaj is 'filled with pride' as the trailer of Tabu starrer releases; calls her 'pound of my heart'

The trailer of the highly-awaited Tabu starrer Dune: Prophecy was released by the makers today i.e. October 18, 2024. Elated and proud of the development, veteran filmmaker and actress' close friend Vishal Bhardwaj has sent a major shout-out to the 'pound' of his heart.

Today, on October 18, Vishal Bhardwaj took to his Instagram handle and shared the trailer of the upcoming series, Dune: Prophecy. The series also stars Tabu in the key role.

The veteran filmmaker dedicated his latest post to the actress expressing in the caption, "Filled with pride and joy for the pound of my heart @tabutiful jiska koi sani nahi."

Touched by Bhardwaj's sweet gesture, the Khufiya actress replied in the comments section stating, "I love you more than I can say..." followed by multiple pink heart emojis.

In addition to this, several fans also gushed over the actress as they reacted to the post. A user wrote, "@tabutiful ufff," a second fan mentioned, "Well deserved, she is truly a terrific performer" and another fan commented, "@tabutiful bestttt" along with multiple clap, red-heart, heart-eye and clap emojis.

In a conversation at the IMDb's exclusive segment, On The Scene, Vishal had heaped praise on Tabu calling her a "fine actor." He further noted that she is a "nuanced actor" and a "sensitive person" who has a "solid sense of humor."

According to him, all these traits make her a beautiful woman who is "sophisticated" in her performance.

"On top of that, I have such a deep understanding with her, almost like that of a soul mate. We don't have to speak to each other, but we know what we mean to each other," said Bhardwaj who has collaborated with Tabu on movies like Maqbool and Haider.

The upcoming series, Dune: Prophecy will be a six-episode show. It is inspired by the novel, Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Apart from Tabu, it also stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Joshi May, Josh Heuston, Emma Canning, and Jessica Barden among others.



The series will start premiering on November 18, 2024, on JioCinema with new episodes releasing every week on Monday.

