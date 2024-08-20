Over the years, Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj have collaborated to create magic on the big screen with Kaminey in 2009 and Haider in 2014, with the latter also bagging a National Award for Best Music, Best Dialogue, Best Costume Design, Best Playback Singer – Male, and Best Choreography. And now, we have exclusively learnt that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is bringing back the combo of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj for an action-packed thriller.

According to sources close to the development, Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj have signed Shahid Kapoor to play the leading man of their next film. “Vishal Bhardwaj has developed the first action film of his career and the maker is planning to mount it on a big scale. It’s a mission-based action thriller and Sajid Nadiadwala is excited to bring it to the spectacle in the biggest possible way. The duo of Sajid and Vishal believe that Shahid Kapoor is the best fit of the role. The makers are looking to create 6 massive action set pieces for the yet untitled feature film,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Shahid Kapoor was bowled over by the narration of this action thriller, and was surprised to see so much action in the script. “Shahid has utmost respect for Vishal and Sajid, and he was on board the film the minute he heard the narration. This would be Shahid’s next film to go on floors. He is looking to embark on a journey with Vishal and Sajid from September / October 2024,” the source added. The film will be shot extensively in India and the US.

The film is yet to get a title, but the trio of Shahid, Vishal, and Sajid are all excited to present a complete new story to the audience. “It’s a film made for today’s audience, treated very differently from all that’s made till date. Apart from Shahid, the makers are looking to cast an A-List actor as the female lead. The pre-production work has begun and the film is all set to hit the big screen in 2025,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala has his slate filled with three big films of 2025. While the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-led Sikandar is presently on floors, he is gearing up to start shooting for Housefull 5 from September in UK. Shahid Kapoor on the other hand is gearing up for the release of Devaa on Valentines' Day weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

