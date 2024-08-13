Tabu's first look from Dune Prophecy OUT: Actress looks intriguing as Sister Francesca

Actress Tabu, who was recently seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, is now gearing up for Dune: Prophecy, the upcoming science fiction TV series. Last month, the makers unveiled the teaser trailer of the series featuring Tabu's blink-and-miss appearance and fans went gaga over her glimpse back then. Now, the actress' first official look from Dune: Prophecy is out and she looks intriguing as Sister Francesca in it.

In her first look from Dune's prequel series, Tabu can be seen giving an intense facial expression as Sister Francesca. She is sporting a black outfit with embroidery on the neck area. The actress is flaunting her black kohl eyes. The Drishyam star opted to keep her hair tied in a ponytail.

Tabu's character in the series is described as a strong, intelligent, and alluring woman who will return to the palace while disrupting the power in the capital.

In a statement, Tabu shared that she had an "extraordinary" experience while working on the sets of Dune: Prophecy. Talking about how she bagged her role in the series, the actress said, "I said yes without batting an eyelid. It’s an actor’s delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful."

Tabu also expressed that she is excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience on the OTT platform, JioCinema. The actress added that she can't wait for the audience to explore the story of the series.

Earlier, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Tabu stated that she was "thrilled" to be a part of Dune: Prophecy and that she will get to work with "some of the most brilliant creators, actors, and crew in the industry".

Dune: Prophecy, a prequel to the 2021 film, Dune, will be premiered in November this year. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreide, the upcoming series is created by Diane Ademu-John. The prequel also stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, and others.

Before Dune: Prophecy, Tabu worked in the British TV drama mini-series, A Suitable Boy in 2020.

