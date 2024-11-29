ED conducts raid at Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s house and office over money-laundering case linked to p*rn production; Report

Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has yet again found himself in a controversy. In a shocking turn of events, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at the residence and office of Raj Kundra, along with several others, as part of a money laundering investigation related to the production and distribution of p*rnographic content through mobile applications.

As per PTI, the officials have been investigating his home since 6 a.m. and it has also been informed that the central agency is searching the premises of Kundra's associates. In addition to this, around 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh were also being searched.

For the unversed, the latest investigation stems from Raj Kundra’s 2021 case, where he was arrested for allegedly producing adult films. After being in jail for two months, he was granted bail in September 2021.

Later, the Mumbai police resumed its probe into the case and uncovered the involvement of HotShots, an app owned by Raj Kundra's company, in the matter. A search operation was conducted subsequently, and the officials said adult content was found on servers seized.

Meanwhile, during the bail plea hearing, Kundra's counsel argued that neither he nor his IT head, Ryan Thorpe—who was also arrested—were responsible for deciding which content was to be uploaded to the platform. However, the Mumbai Police stated that they had sufficient evidence against Kundra.

In response to this, Kundra filed a discharge application, stating that the evidence gathered during the investigation failed to establish even a primary case against him, citing a "lack of proof of essential ingredients".

Apart from Kundra and officials from Raj Kundra Films, actors Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra, and Umesh Kamat were also named as accused in the case.

Furthermore, Raj Kundra came on the radar of the ED earlier this year after it attached his assets, including a residential flat in Juhu, Mumbai, a bungalow in Pune, and equity shares, worth Rs 98 crore, as part of a money laundering investigation linked to the Gain Bitcoin Ponzi Scam.

The FIRs alleged the accused had collected huge amounts of funds in the form of Bitcoins (worth Rs 6,600 crore in 2017) from people with false promises of a 10 percent per month return in the form of Bitcoins.

