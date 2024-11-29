Tishaa Kumar’s mother Tanya reveals SHOCKING details about her daughter’s demise and it isn’t cancer; know the actual truth

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Bhushan Kumar’s cousin and the daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh, Tishaa Kumar, passed away earlier this year in July. Months later, her mother posted an emotional note clarifying that her daughter didn’t battle cancer. She also revealed shocking details about the ‘misdiagnosis’ that was the actual cause of her demise.

Tanya Singh took to her Instagram handle and posted a video that captured the joyous moments with her daughter Tishaa Kumar. The small clip showcased Tishaa, a happy-go-lucky and full-of-life girl who loved pets and enjoyed time with her loved ones.

While there were reports that Tishaa Kumar passed away after battling a "prolonged illness," months later her mother revealed the actual cause of her demise in a long note. She accompanied the caption that read, "“How,What,Why’ A lot of people have been writing and asking me to tell what happened. Truth is subjective & relative to how one perceives it."

She continues by admitting that when "a pure innocent soul" goes through injustice due to somebody else or their bad doings, it becomes "confusing" and "gets complicated," and suddenly it is too late. She further remarked that no one can "escape the wrath of their Karmic deeds, DIVINE JUSTICE," further pointing out her earlier post where she mentioned that sometimes an entire existence is taken away due to someone else’s bad karma and not one’s own.

"No matter if any philosophies say otherwise: no matter the business of medical (mis)diagnosis & (mal)practices, no matter if people out there don’t believe in ‘evil eye, dark magic, Nazar, etc., it’s irrelevant to the truth, what anyone else thinks, coz no one else knows what you know, & in time, the truth has its way of revealing itself & it shall," she wrote.

Tanya revealed that despite going through so much, her daughter never feared or went into depression. Calling her "the bravest version of brave" and "the most fearless and cool 20-year-old ever," Tanya stated her daughter wanted to spread awareness about how to ‘not’ let medical diagnosis scare one.

She noted that Tishaa was aware that the body is a biological being for whom immunity is key, and she wanted to help spread the word through her experience of overcoming a misdiagnosis and dealing with the side effects of chemotherapy with biomedicine. She mentioned her daughter always had spread love, joy, and kindness all around.

"The ‘truth’ is that my daughter did not have ‘cancer’ to begin with. She had a vaccine at age 15 and 1/2, which possibly triggered an autoimmune situation, which was wrongly diagnosed (we did not know this at the time)," she clarified.

On a concluding note, she urged parents to go for a second and third opinion before going for a bone marrow test or a biopsy if their child ever has ‘lymph node swellings.’

She explained, "Lymph nodes are the body’s defence guards, & they can also swell due to emotional trauma or feelings of rejection, betrayal, etc., or due to a previous infection not treated fully. We were already sucked into the ‘medical trap’ much before all this information found us," further hoping that no child has to ever face the "cruel world of medical traps."

For the unversed, in an official statement shared by the Kumar family at the time of Tishaa's demise, it was revealed that she passed away on July 18 after a prolonged battle with illness. The family had requested privacy during the difficult time.

