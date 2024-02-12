Twinkle Khanna says no one recognized her during masters in London; reveals the joke she made to introduce herself

Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna completed her higher education and received a master’s degree in fiction writing from Goldsmiths, University of London. It was just a few months back that the actress had shared the update with her fans and followers through a social media post. Now, most recently, the actress shared insights into her experience of moving to London and navigating the challenges of academic life and finding friends in a new environment.

Twinkle Khanna on having to introduce herself during master's degree in London

In a recent interview with Hello Magazine, Twinkle Khanna talked in detail about her experience of moving and studying abroad in the 50s. She recalled how no one in her class recognized her, and she had to stand up and introduce her.

“I don’t think anyone in my class did. It was good because there weren’t any other Indians there, except for one girl with a Kashmiri background from Chicago. Like everyone else, I had to create a bio, stand up and introduce myself. I had to come up with a joke about my name, a literary one. Fortunately, Jhumpa Lahiri wrote The Interpreter of Maladies and there’s a character named Twinkle. That became the perfect joke," she said.

Twinkle Khanna on navigating friendship in a new environment

In addition to this, navigating bonds and friendships in a new environment, the Mela actress admitted to worrying about whom she would talk to in the corridors and who would she have lunch with. She recalled how once a professor assigned her presentation along with two from her class. They had lunch together and became friends ‘quickly’. She also shared that she never ate lunch alone and made a lot of ‘new and good friends’.

About Twinkle Khanna's professional front

For the unversed, Twinkle enrolled at the UK-based college in 2022 to pursue study in Masters in Fiction Writing. Recognized for her roles in movies like Mela, Barsaat, Baadshah and others, the actress followed her passion in writing. Her daily columns and authored books are well-received by the fans.

Khanna released her first non-fiction book in 2015, Mrs Funnybones followed by The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, a collection of short stories in 2016. She went on to release her third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, in 2018. Her fourth book was released last year, Welcome to Paradise.

