Rani Mukerji says it's 'hugely gratifying' as Black receives overwhelming response after film's OTT release

The famous drama movie called Black, created by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, came out in theaters in 2005. With Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji as the main actors, the film got a lot of love from viewers and critics for its strong story and great acting. This year, as Black turns 19, it's also releasing digitally for the first time, which is a big deal. Recently, Rani Mukerji revealed that feels overwhelmed for the same.

Rani Mukerji on her film Black receiving love from audience

The movie Black, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the main roles, is widely praised. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it marked its 19th anniversary on February 4. To mark the occasion, the film was released digitally on a popular OTT platform. Rani Mukerji recently revealed in a statement that feels very happy and touched by all the love she has been receiving since her iconic movie Black was released on OTT platforms. Rani has also received many messages from fans and movie lovers all around the world.

She said, “It is overwhelming and hugely gratifying to see that Black is receiving so much love from the audience even after 19 years, with its OTT release. The film holds a very special place in my filmography. The experience of working with legendary Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and being directed by my favourite filmmaker of all times Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is something that will stay with me forever.”

Rani Mukerji on Black completing its 19 years of release

As the movie Black celebrates its 19th anniversary, Rani Mukerji shared her joy with IANS. She mentioned that the film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, taught her valuable lessons about life and gratitude.

She said, "Black had a profound impact on my life as an actor and as an individual. The challenges of using sign language for even the simplest task was a huge learning experience and a very humbling one too." Expressing her gratitude for the film, Rani further added, "Black will always remain special to me."

More about Black

Based on Helen Keller's inspiring life and her book The Story of My Life from 1903, Black tells the touching story of Michelle (played by Rani Mukerji), a woman facing challenges with both deafness and blindness, and her special bond with her teacher Debraj (portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan). Debraj, an older teacher struggling with alcoholism, also undergoes his own journey as he later battles Alzheimer's disease.

