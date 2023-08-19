EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel says Race 4 with OG cast with dash of Salman Khan will make for fantastic franchise

Ameesha Patel is currently enjoying the massive success of the super hit Gadar 2 co-starring Sunny Deol. The film has become one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The sequel to the super hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience as well as critics. Amidst rave reviews, Ameesha Patel took her time off and sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Along with many topics, the actress revealed that Race 4 with the original cast with a dash of Salman Khan will make for a fantastic franchise.

Ameesha Patel says Race 4 with OG cast with dash of Salman Khan will make for fantastic franchise

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ameesha Patel was asked if she thinks any of her films are franchisable apart from Gadar 2. To which, the actress said, "I think Humraaz, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 bringing the original cast back would be something the audience would love to see. Maybe even Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Race 4 with the original star cast with a dash of Salman Khan. That would be a merge of Race 3 with Race 2. That would be a fantastic franchise and interesting for people to see."

She further added, "I think I have a lot of films in my film history that can be franchised." When asked if there have been any discussions regarding the sequels, Ameesha said, "It is up to the producer and director because the IPs belong to them so it's their decision actually."

Advertisement

Watch the full interview:

Speaking about Gadar 2, Anil Sharma's directorial is performing amazingly at the box office. Fans are showing love to the action-packed sequel bringing back the iconic on-screen chemistry of Sunny and Ameesha as Tara Singh and Sakeena along with Utkarsh Sharma as a grown-up version of their son Jeetey.

Meanwhile, the cast of the film also includes Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel reveals industry was against Hrithik Roshan’s launch; says ‘They had no…’