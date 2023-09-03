EXCLUSIVE: Director Anil Sharma hints at Gadar 3; spills beans on Apne 2 and The Hero sequel

Movies are often known by their lead actors who are the face of the film. Their directors become the talk of the town only after the movies become a massive success. One such director who has become a sensation currently is Anil Sharma. For the uninitiated, Sharma is the mastermind behind blockbuster movies like Gadar and Gadar 2. He is currently enjoying the fruits of his labor after Gadar 2 broke many box office records.

Recently, Pinkvilla got in touch with the director-producer for a tête-à-tête. In the exclusive interview, Sharma expressed his gratitude towards the film's roaring success and his plans to come up with the sequels of his other popular franchise.

Anil Sharma hints at Gadar 3 and Apne 2

In the chat, Anil Sharma opened up about the historic success of Gadar 2. After the end credits of the movie, the filmmaker gave a clue that made cinephiles curious about the possibility of Gadar 3. Spilling the beans on it, Sharma said, “I’ve written it there so God might be giving me something to work on. So, let’s wait for the next 2-3 years, something will be definitely done about it.”

In 2007, the director also created the sports drama film Apne which starred Dharmendra and his real-life sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol together. Sharing if a sequel is on the cards, Sharma said, “Yes, we are working on that. The story is currently under work. After we get some time off from Gadar 2, we will work on it. We have to do it as Karan (played by Bobby Deol) is in the film and I have to think about him.”

When asked if the movie will be a sequel or a continuation of the story, just like Gadar 2, the director said, “I don’t believe in that. I feel characters should move ahead. In that film also, Angad has a little son who is all grown-up. Now, the story will work with him,” the director revealed.

Anil Sharma is eager to work on the sequel of The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

Immediately after Gadar 1 in 2001, the director came up with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy which starred Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Priyanka Chopra.

Talking about working on part two of the film, Sharma divulged, “I’ve already developed a script keeping in mind the character of Hero but when I had thought of it, it came to a huge budget. So, that was not being possible. That’s because we weren’t able to earn 25, 30, or even 40 crores when people were making 500-600 crores. So, somewhere we were at fault. Only if we’re able to make money will people collaborate with us. So, at that time, we were not getting money for that franchise. But now, if people come along to make that franchise, then we will work on it.”

