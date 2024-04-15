Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa 2 will create more Gadar’ says director Anil Sharma

As many already know, Allu Arjun is all set to arrive in theaters this year with his next massive flick Pushpa 2: The Rule. The makers have already released the teaser of the film which is being celebrated everywhere now.

Along with the list of praises, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has also carried in his love for the film and has given out praises for the film wishing it to be a success bigger than his own. The director said, “Just saw #pushpa2 teaser .. excited.. last year 15 aug #gadar2 created Gadar at box off this year #Pushpa2TheRule will creat more Gadar .. my best wishes .. congratulations to audiences, film industry n entire team of movie .. specially @alluarjun.. his looks n presence is extraordinary.. great..”

For those who are unaware, Anil Sharma is the director of the 2023 blockbuster film Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film is a period action drama that serves as the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Gadar 2 follows the life of Tara Singh set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 where he once again needs to return to Pakistan in order to rescue his imprisoned son Charanjeet 'Jeete' Singh. The movie was a massive success in theaters with it becoming the 8th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Along with Sunny Deol, the film also has actors Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Simran Kaur, and many more in key roles.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the upcoming Allu Arjun starrer directed by Sukumar. The film is the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise with actors Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sunil, reprising their previous roles. It follows the tale of Pushparaj who is a sandalwood smuggler who is destined to become a hotshot in life.

The first film ended on a high note with a feud brewing between Pushpa and his enemies, which is expected to be explored in the sequel. The film is slated to release in theaters on August 15, 2024.

