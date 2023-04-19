EXCLUSIVE: Gajraj Rao explains why there was a gap between his films: Sammaan ki mujhe badi zaroorat hai

Gajraj Rao is one such name in the Bollywood industry who needs no introduction. With the kind of roles that he has played in his films, he has proved that he is a talented actor and there is no role which he cannot play. Well, we sat down for a heart-to-heart conversation with the actor in Pinkvilla’s Baatein Ankahee Season 2 where he opened up about his struggle phase, why his films came after a long gap and how did he manage during those times. Scroll down to read his interesting story.

Gajraj Rao opens up about gap in between his movies

When asked that his every film came after a gap, so was this his conscious decision or did he find it difficult to find work? Responding to this, Gajraj Rao explained, “Jaisa maine aapko pehle bhi bataya tha…aisa nahi tha ki mujhe apne kshamta pe ki main acting kar paunga ya nahi kar paunga usme koi shak nahi tha. Mera lagataar sangharsh ye rehta tha ki mujhe self-respect, samaan ki mujhe badi zaroorat hai. Mujhe agar kahi pe apmaan bodh hota tha, lagta tha ki log theek se pesh nahi aa rahe to mujhe phir waha kaam karne ka ya unlogo ke sath judne ka man nahi karta. Ye aisa naye kalakaaro ke sath ya jo safal nahi hote hai, un kalakaaro ko bahut milti hai aisi cheezein, kyuki wo astabal ki tarah istemaal kiye jate hai. To aise kuch vakya mere sath hue jaha pe laga ki nahi mujhe atmasamaan ko kinare rakh ke main shayad kaam nahi kar paunga.” (I did not doubt my acting skills, but my constant struggle was to get respect. If I felt disrespected at a certain place, I did not feel like getting associated with those people or working in that environment.)

Gajraj Rao continued, “To main us zamaane me bhi yahi karta tha ki meri zarooratein jo thi uspar main lagaam laga leta tha. To phaste kaha hai aap ki aapki khwahisho pe aap lagaam nahi laga pate aur aapke paas aamdani nahi hoti. Waha phas jate hai, usme aap udhaar lete hai, usme apako lagta hai ki arrey yaar ye to bada zyada udhaar ho gaya to abhi lagta hai ki badtameezi kar raha hai ye aadmi lekin wo role kar lete hai isse paisa aa jayega. To wo jo pyura daur hai 10-15 saal usme maine meri patni ne apni zarooraton pe lagaam lagaya tha. Meri patni ka bada saiyog raha hai aur humein shuru se hi koshish ki hai ki hum udhaar ki zindagi na jeeye.”

