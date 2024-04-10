Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan or Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; which movie will you watch on Eid 2024? VOTE

The auspicious occasion of Eid is hours away and will be celebrated all over the world tomorrow. This time the festivities for the Bollywood buffs are all the more high as the two most awaited films of the year are all set to debut in the theaters- Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Both films have been generating immense buzz on the internet and are sure to give each other tough competition.

Both the movies are entirely different in genre. Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan is a period biographical drama with an inspiring storyline, while Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all things massy and commercial cinema. As much as Bollywood lives in the audience’s heart, we realize the choice can be really tough to make when it comes to picking one movie to watch on its first day. Thus, here at Pinkvilla, we are running a poll to determine the audience’s choice about the film they’re going to watch tomorrow.

Maidaan or Bade Miyan Chote Miyan- Cast your vote for the movie you will watch tomorrow.

About Maidaan

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan is a period biographical drama based on the life of legendary Syed Abdul Rahim, an Indian football coach who had a significant influence on Indian football. The gripping trailer of the film offers glimpse of the legendary figure’s unwavering support and contribution in uplifting the nation’s pride.

Based on the golden era of Indian football, described from 1952 to 1962, Maidaan is being helmed under the creative direction of Anil Ravindernath Sharma and boasts of star cast including Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh, Madhur Mittal among others in important roles.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Meanwhile, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a hard-core out-and-out action thriller film. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the spectacle ensures a perfect blend of patriotism and larger-than-life action sequences complimented by grand VFX. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Alay F, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Ronit Roy and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles.

From the trailer, one can understand that the story revolves around a villainous force who has stolen an asset from the Indian army that could be used as a lethal weapon against humanity. The characters of Akshay and Tiger are brought on board to take on this fierce mission.

