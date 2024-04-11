Maidaan: Karnataka High Court lifts stay on Ajay Devgn starrer; film’s release to proceed as planned

Today marks the release day of Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated film Maidaan. The sports drama is a biopic showcasing the journey of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Recently, the film’s release was stayed in Karnataka after a Mysore sessions court order on account of a plagiarism complaint by scriptwriter Anil Kumar. However, now it has been learnt that the Karnataka High Court has given a clean chit to the film.

Karnataka High Court lifts stay on Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan’s release

New information has surfaced regarding the recent stay order on the release of Maidaan, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. It has been learnt that the Karnataka High Court has lifted the stay on the release. Today, during the hearing in the Karnataka High Court, the justices lifted the stay, allowing the film’s release to proceed as planned.

Statement of Maidaan makers in response to stay order

Earlier, Bayview Projects LLP, the producers of Maidaan had issued a statement in response to the stay order. It read, "Dear all, We have just been served the copy of the Order of the District Judge restraining the release of the film. At the outset, we would like to place on record that the said order passed by the District Judge is an ex-parte order, without giving us an opportunity of being heard."

It continued, "We were not served any notice prior to the filing of the said suit or hearing of the matter. Additionally, the said order has been passed after the release of the film and therefore, any such order passed that restrains the release of the film is infructuous under law."

Talking about approaching the Karnataka HC, the makers had said, "However, we are filing an appeal against the order before the Ho'nble High Court of Karnataka. We shall move the matter before the Hon'ble High Court for urgent reliefs in order to stay the operation of the said order.”

The statement concluded, "Without prejudice to the aforesaid, we are taking all the steps as we have been legally advised, kindly be assured that the release of the film can continue. We shall update you regarding the further developments regarding this once we move the matter before the Hon'ble High Court.”

