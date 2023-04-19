EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gajraj Rao gets a surprise message from Neena Gupta; ‘We don’t meet often but…’

Senior actors Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta have shared screen space in films such as Badhaai Ho, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The talented actors have been lauded for their performances by one and all, especially in Badhaai Ho. Recently, during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Gajraj Rao received a surprise message from his co-star Neena Gupta. The actress recalled the time they shot together for films, and also spoke about the bond and camaraderie that they share.

Gajraj Rao gets a surprise message from Neena Gupta

Before delving into a deep conversation, Pinkvilla surprised Gajraj Rao with an audio message from Neena Gupta, in which she said, “Gajraj Rao ji. I love you. Love you very much. I remember shuru mein when we started Badhaai Ho, he was very formal because we had not met each other and didn't know each other. But after 2 days of shoot, everything just flowed. I also remember we did Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan after that, and we were shooting in Banaras.” Neena Gupta recalled that she did not want hotel food, so Gajraj Rao arranged for tiffin for her as well. She said that while Gajraj Rao and her don’t meet often, or don’t socialize too much, they know that they are there for each other.

“So we don't meet like that socialize and all but we are there for each other, that we know for sure,” said Neena Gupta. She said the only unfortunate thing is that Badhaai Ho has left such a huge mark, that nobody is casting them together again for a movie. “And we both feel very bad about it. Ki koi to ikattha kaam de. I don’t think it's possible because people can only see us as a couple in Badhaai Ho. And I hope maybe someday we will work together again,” she said.

Gajraj Rao’s reaction to Neena Gupta’s message

In response, Gajraj Rao said that Neena ji is a rockstar, and what she said about their bond is true. He said that they don’t meet often, or talk to each other everyday, but when they do meet, Neena Gupta greets him very warmly. Sharing an anecdote, Gajraj Rao said that he was heading to Goa with his family to celebrate New Year, when they ran into Neena Gupta at the airport. She had coffee with him and his family, and after they reached Goa, she called him to invite him and his family to the New Year party.

“Jab hum Goa pohoch gaye, uske baad unka call aaya 'Gajraj ji, aap logon ka New Year ka kya plan hai?' Toh humne kaha hum log hotel mein hi rahenge aisa kuchh plan karke aaye nahi hain. Unhone bola ki humare gharpe party ho rahi hai aur Vivek ki sister ka birthday hai, wo bhi celebrate kar rahe hain. To aap sab aa jaiye,” said Gajraj Rao.

While Gajraj Rao couldn’t make it to the party due to the traffic jam on that day, he was impressed with the warmth that Neena Gupta showed. He shared that Neena Gupta’s husband Vivek Mehra also messaged him and invited him. “Aap bohot kam logon ki zindagi mein overlap kar rahe hote hain, lekin aap connection bana ke rakhte hain. To Neenaji ke andar ye khaasiyat hai,” concluded Gajraj Rao.

