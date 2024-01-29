EXCLUSIVE: 'Hrithik Roshan's walk has a glory,' Siddharth Anand dissects Fighter entry scene

Siddharth Anand's Fighter has captured the attention of movie buffs everywhere, captivating audiences with its stunning trailer. The movie showcases captivating chemistry between the main characters, exhilarating aerial scenes, and an outstanding background score, making it a sensation. Apart from Fighter, the filmmaker has worked with Hrithik Roshan in films like Bang Bang and Fighter. Now, the director has opened up on the actor having a similar introduction scene.

Siddharth Anand opens up on Hrithik Roshan's similar introduction scene in Fighter, Bang Bang and War

During a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Fighter director Siddharth Anand, who has earlier collaborated with Hrithik Roshan in films like Bang Bang and War, was asked while there are many creative ideas for an actor's introduction scene in a movie, but whenever the filmmaker directs the actor, the introduction scenes in all the films are quite similar, which is just a walk. To this, the filmmaker responded by saying that he believes it's just a coincidence. He noticed it while filming for Fighter that, once again, the character is walking. However, he emphasized the grandeur of the moment, highlighting the audience's reaction when the character stands on top of the Sukhoi. Each time it happens, it becomes a remarkable event. He thinks it's destiny that brings about these situations, whether it's stepping out of a chopper, a Sukhoi, or even walking with a diamond.

He said, "I think it's a coincidence. Mujhe realize tab hua jab main Fighter shoot kar raha tha ki again he's walking. But, just yaar glory dekho usme yaar, look at the reaction in the theaters when he just gets off, and he stands on the top of the Sukhoi, it's just people erupt (I realized it when I was shooting for Fighter that again he's walking. But, look at the glory in it; look at the reaction in the theaters when he just gets off, and he stands on the top of the Sukhoi; it's just people erupting.) It just turns out to be coincidental, and every time, it becomes a spectacle. So again, a lot of things come together, allowing a spectacle with a man just walking. So whether it's coming out of a chopper, coming out of a Sukhoi, walking with a diamond, it's just kuch some hai destiny I think ki walk karwayenge (It's just something in destiny I think that makes him walk.)"

Siddharth Anand further discussed that typically, in Pathaan, the introduction of Pathaan was an action scene, but with Hrithik, it's always a walk. He's not sure why it happens that way. He believes it might be because of Hrithik himself, his appearance, the way he presents himself, and his hard work. He added, "I mean, if you see Hrithik off-camera and on-camera, it's two different people, because it's a full tam jham that goes within himself to become propping to be who he is on-screen. It's incredible how he does it to himself."

About Fighter

Fighter, directed and written by Siddharth Anand and co-written by Ramon Chibb, features a star-studded cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshaye Oberoi. The movie premiered in theaters on January 25th and has received positive feedback. This marks the third collaboration between Hrithik and Siddharth following their work on the 2014 film Bang Bang and the 2019 film War. Additionally, it is the second film for Deepika and Siddharth after the successful Pathaan.

