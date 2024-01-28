The long-awaited Siddharth Anand’s Fighter was finally released earlier this week on January 26. The film headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. While the entire team of Fighter is currently basking in the film’s success, the director sat for an exclusive chit-chat with us for the first time post its release. During the interview, Siddharth was asked about his plans for the sequel of Fighter. Read on to know what he has to say.

Siddharth Anand reacts to his plans of making a sequel to Fighter with Hrithik Roshan

In an exclusive conversation with us, director Siddharth Anand was asked if he plans to make a franchise out of Fighter. To this, the director opined, “Yeah, that audience will decide. Abhi dekhte hain abhi 3 hi din hue hain (We’ll see. It’s been just three days since the film release). I think audience ka pyaar will decide what we will do, and we would love to make Fighter 2 a larger story. We have some great ideas that we want to put it down to.”

Having said that, the director further remarked, “I never get excited to make part 2s. I’m probably one of the few directors who’s not made a sequel yet. Every director in this country or rather one of the top directors of the country have all made sequels. There is no director who has not made a sequel. So, I am probably the one who has not made a sequel, and I am refraining from that. I don’t want to make sequels yet,” highlighting ‘yet’ as he believes “It’s never say never.”

Watch the full interview here:

Siddharth further shared, “As of now, I am not excited to make sequels. I want to keep creating new characters and new stories. Otherwise, kya hota hai na (what happens is) there is a certain comfort zone in the sequels. You start relying on the nostalgia and try to match that vo mujhe maza nahin …(that I don’t enjoy) that’s where my stagnation will happen. That’s where I will stagnate. I feel that I may be wrong, but I want to just keep challenging myself. Sequel I feel is a very comfort space or mujhe comfortable nahin hona abhi (and I don’t want to get comfortable yet).”

Fighter was released on the eve of Republic Day i.e. on January 25 earlier this week and is running successfully in the theaters.

