EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar-backed series Love Storiyaan's sixth episode gets banned in THESE countries

Dharmatic's Love Storiyaan, crafted by Somen Mishra and showcasing a lineup of six directors with diverse styles, offers a range of stories from the mundane to the extraordinary. The trailer of the web series, Love Storiyaan, showcases remarkable love tales involving six authentic couples. Now it has been revealed that the 6th episode of Love Storiyaan is banned in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia and Egypt.

Sixth episode of Love Storiyaan banned in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia, and Egypt

The 6th episode of Karan Johar-backed series Love Storiyaan, Love Beyond Labels is now banned in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia, and Egypt. The episode features Tista and Dipan, a transgender couple residing in Kolkata, and narrates their love story, which began during their gender transition surgeries. Their extraordinary journey has left everyone astonished due to its remarkable nature.

About the trailer of Karan Johar-backed web series Love Storiyaan

The episode features Tista and Dipan, a transgender couple residing in Kolkata, and narrates their love story, which began during their gender transition surgeries. Their extraordinary journey has left everyone astonished due to its remarkable nature.

The trailer begins with Karan Johar welcoming viewers to explore the essence of love through heartfelt narratives. It introduces real couples and offers a sneak peek into their love stories. With its varied tales of love, the trailer not only captivates and involves audiences in these unique narratives but also inspires them to see life in a new light, making it perfect for Valentine's Day viewing.

Advertisement

Watch the full trailer here:

More about the Karan Johar-backed web series Love Storiyaan

Love Storiyaan takes its inspiration from the tales highlighted on India Love Project, initiated by past journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman. The series has been guided by six directors: Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni.

Love Storiyaan premiered on the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video worldwide on February 14. Karan has several production ventures in the lineup including Yodha, Mr. and Mrs, Mahi, Jigra, and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar announces six-part romantic series Love Storiyaan; here's when it will release