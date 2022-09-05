EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Aashiqui 3 announcement with Kartik Aaryan: ‘Soar high’

This morning, Kartik Aaryan announced that he is all set to join forces with director Anurag Basu for the 'Aashiqui 3', the third installment of the hit franchise. Aashiqui 3 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Vishesh Films, and Kartik Aaryan expressed his excitement to come on board this project. The original Aashiqui starring Anu Aggarwal and Rahul Roy, which was released in 1990, was helmed by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Now, while speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Mahesh Bhatt has reacted to Aashiqui 3 announcement, and has congratulated Bhushan Kumar for taking the franchise forward.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Bhatt said that he was fortunate to have begun this amazing franchise with the support of Gulshan Kumar, the producer of the first part of Aashiqui. “My heartiest Congratulations to Bhushan Kumar for taking the Aashiqui franchise to the next level. You are truly a worthy son of a worthy father. Gulshan ji was a visionary. I was very fortunate to birth this great franchise with his support. The baton is now in your hand, Bhushan. Soar high!” said Mahesh Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan also recently posted a picture with Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Mukesh Bhatt and music composer Pritam. Sharing the snap, he wrote, “Team 'A'.”

Speaking about Aashiqui 3, Kartik Aaryan told Variety, “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

While Aashiqui, starring Anu Aggarwal and Rahul Roy released in 1990, the second installment Aashiqui 2 released in 2013, and starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.

