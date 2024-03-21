Fan asks Shraddha Kapoor’s mom to put Kaala Teeka on her face; Actress's response will make you LOL

Shraddha Kapoor, a prominent and accomplished Bollywood actress, stands out not only for her acting prowess but also for her vibrant pesence on social media, where her sharp wit shines through. Her posts elicit a delightful mix of humorous and heartfelt reactions from fans, creating a lively exchange. Recently, when Shraddha shared some pictures on her social media, her comment section buzzed with playful and quirky responses from her adoring followers.

The playful banter between Shraddha and her fans adds an extra layer of charm to her online presence, making it a delightful space for interaction and connection.

Shraddha Kapoor responds to Kalaa Teeka comment

Shraddha took to Instagram to share some pictures, captioning them, "Kuch nahi vro… Mummy ne kaan ke neeche." Fans quickly chimed in with comments. One fan suggested, "Mummy ko bolo kaan ke peeche kala tikka lagaye." Shraddha humorously replied, "array yaar tikka se paneer tikka yaad aa gaya."

Another fan quipped, "Bss blue tick walon ko reply milta h kya." Shraddha playfully responded, "yahan reply walon ko blue tick mil jaata hai." The playful banter between Shraddha and her fans adds a fun and light-hearted touch to her Instagram feed.

Shraddha Kapoor on the work front

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, marking her comeback after a three-year break. The movie, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, received mixed reviews but was a hit at the box office. Currently, she's filming for the horror comedy Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is a collaboration between Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Alongside Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the horror comedy will also include Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. This movie serves as a continuation of the 2018 film Stree.

Earlier, there were rumors that the actress would take on the iconic supernatural character of a shape-shifting serpent in the upcoming Naagin trilogy. However, the project has been delayed for an extended period. Additionally, Shraddha Kapoor is rumored to collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for an undisclosed film.

