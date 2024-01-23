Shraddha Kapoor hops onto 'how it started vs how it's going' trend and Internet can't stop gushing over her

Shraddha Kapoor is a highly admired actress in Bollywood. Renowned for her impressive performance as Aarohi Keshav Shirke in Aashiqui 2, Kapoor has also showcased her talent in other notable roles in films such as Stree, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Recently, the actress shared an adorable childhood picture of herself.

Shraddha Kapoor shares her childhood picture

Today, on January 23, popular Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable childhood picture of herself wearing a red coloured Indian outfit. She shared the picture in the second slide added her recent picture in the first slide indicating the transition.

Sharing the picture, Shraddha wrote, “How it’s going (added a girl emoji)>>> (added a baby emoji) How it started.”

TAKE A LOOK: