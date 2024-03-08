WATCH: Farah Khan becomes pap for paparazzi; records them and says 'Abhi tum logon ko viral karti hoon'

Farah Khan is popular on social media for her funny content that never fails to entertain her fans. The filmmaker and choreographer always has the best moments from Bollywood parties and events to share with netizens. Earlier this morning, Farah Khan decided to pap the paps as she arrived at the Mumbai airport and shared the cute video on Instagram.

Farah Khan turns into a pap for the paparazzi at the airport

It's pretty common for celebrities to get papped at the Mumbai airport. But today, Farah Khan decided to do the opposite. As she arrived at the airport and the paps started clicking her, she also turned into a pap and started recording them back.

Farah shared the video on Instagram Stories in which she can be seen having a cute interaction with paps while recording them. Farah asks paps, "Kiske liye khade ho?' (Who are you here for?). When they reply, "Aapke liye" (For you), she immediately tells them, "Jhooth mat bolo" (Don't lie) and then continues to record their video by saying, "Abhi tum logon ko viral karti hoon" (Let me make you viral right now).

Farah captioned the video by writing, "sometimes its good to pap the paps #airportdiaries" followed by a laughter emoji.

Farah Khan on not wanting to cast Katrina Kaif in Tees Maar Khan

Katrina Kaif looked astonishing in Farah Khan's 2010 comedy Tees Maar Khan which had Akshay Kumar playing the title role. Katrina's dance number Sheila Ki Jawani proved to be a chartbuster which is still cherished by the masses. But Farah recently revealed that she didn't want to cast her in the film.

In a recent conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra for a show called The Bombay Dream by Mashable India, Farah talked about how she picks actors for her movies. "Pehle to main obvious choice se rehti hun thoda door. (First of all, I stay away from the obvious choice). she said while adding, "I think the only time I made an obvious choice was jab maine Tees Maar Khan mein Katrina Kaif ko liya. It was obvious because wo Akshay Kumar ke saath 6-7 movies kar chuki thi and I was very against ki mujhe usko nahi lena hai. but wo ghoom ghaam ke wohi aayi picture mein." (I think the only time I made an obvious choice was when I decided to cast Katrina Kaif for Tees Maar Khan. It was obvious because she had done 6-7 films with Akshay Kumar earlier and I was against casting her for the film).

Farah Khan's work front

As a director, Farah Khan's last film was Happy New Year. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Vivaan Shah, Jackie Shroff, and Boman Irani, the film released on Diwali 2014. Post that, the fans have been waiting for her next big film but she hasn't announced anything yet. She recently did a cameo in the 2023 film Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan.

As a choreographer, she worked on the chartbuster song Chaleya from the film 2023 Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Recently, she has also choreographed Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah in the song Naina from the upcoming film Crew.

Meanwhile, she's also part of the TV dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a judge.

