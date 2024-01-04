KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor wants to hug Sunny Deol for THIS hilarious yet cute reason

The latest episode of much loved chat show Koffee with Karan 8 hosted by Karan Johar featured the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The eleventh episode of the show was a blend of emotions, humor, and candid revelations which offered a panoramic glimpse into the lives of these diva sisters. While Janhvi during the show spoke her heart out, a cute confession also left the audience quite entertained as she admitted to wanting to hug Sunny Deol for a cute reason.

Janhvi Kapoor admits to wanting to hug Sunny Deol

During the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan 8, during a segment, the dynamic sister duo-Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were shown several images where they were to guess the omitted object from the photo. In one of the photos, the Kapoor sisters were seen posing with a cute Teddy Bear, which they guessed right.

Reacting to the photo, Karan Johar said, “Teddy bears seem to be like the mascot of this show because we heard Sunny Deol say he’s obsessed with Teddy bears, which really was the most startling revelation we’ve had.” This left Janhvi surprised as she said, “Really?” Followed by which KJo explained that the Gadar 2 star had confessed to being obsessed with Teddy Bears.

To this, the Bawaal actress quipped, “He resembles a teddy bear… a little bit,” leaving the show's host surprised. Janhvi further added, “Don’t you feel like (hug gesture) a little bit?” leaving the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director bewildered. And, he asked her again, “You want to hug Sunny Deol?” Replying to the same, the actress said, “I don’t know how he’ll take it, but I feel like” and KJo chimed in: “You can become his hand pump”, leaving Janhvi confused as she said she didn’t know the meaning of the statement. KJo then went on and said, “The country does”.

In addition to this, Janhvi Kapoor unintentionally and candidly dropped several hints confirming her relationship with rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya. Furthermore, she went on to state that if she were to set up her sister Khushi Kapoor with someone from the industry, that would be Vedang Raina as she thinks he is cute.

The fresh episode of Koffee With Karan 8 drops every Thursday at midnight on Disney + Hotstar.

