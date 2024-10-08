Fardeen Khan reveals he never told father Feroz Khan how 'serious' his cancer prognosis was; shares his closet is 'exactly how he left it'

Fardeen Khan, who is having a comeback year in Bollywood, recently opened up about his father, Feroz Khan. The actor shared that he never told his father, who was battling cancer, how serious his prognosis was. Fardeen also revealed that his dad’s closet is ‘exactly how he left it’ even after 15 years of his passing.

In a recent interview with GQ India, Fardeen Khan talked about his father’s stage IV cancer and his final days. He revealed, “My sister and I, as his primary caregivers, made a very conscious effort not to tell him. We never told him how serious he was.” Fardeen said that they didn’t want to diminish his hope.

The Heeramandi star mentioned that his dad had a ‘larger-than-life persona’ even at home, which made it hard for them to see him in a vulnerable condition.

Regarding Feroz Khan’s wardrobe, Fardeen stated, “His closet is exactly how he left it when he passed 15 years ago.” He said that he hasn’t been able to touch any of his stuff, including shoes, belts, bathrobes, hats, socks, and more. Fardeen added that he is planning something for his dad’s fans to honor his legacy.

Earlier, in September 2024, Fardeen Khan shared a special post on the occasion of Feroz Khan’s birth anniversary. In a heartfelt note, he and his sister Laila remembered their father, saying, “15 years without you, and though time has passed, your presence is felt deeply in the lives of those you never had the chance to meet. Your grandchildren, the third generation of Khan’s, carry pieces of your fearless heart and unmatched spirit.”

The caption continued, “They live with stories of the legend you were—your grace, your strength, and your timeless charisma. Though fate kept you apart, your essence runs through their veins, a bond unspoken but deeply understood. Taken from us too soon, but through them, your legacy endures in ways words cannot capture. Happy Birthday, Pa. You live on through us, always. Laila & Fardeen.”

On the work front, Fardeen Khan was recently seen in the comedy drama Khel Khel Mein and the crime thriller Visfot. He is all set to star in Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar and an ensemble cast.

