Neetu Kapoor gives shoutout to daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives ahead of trailer release: ‘Can’t imagine my lil girl on screen’

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all set to make her screen debut with the series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Ahead of the release of the trailer tomorrow, October 9, 2024, Neetu made a special post and gave a shoutout to Riddhima, saying, ‘Can’t imagine my lil girl on screen.’

Today, October 8, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a new promo of the upcoming series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. It featured her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in a stunning green dress. In the caption, she wrote, “Can’t imagine my lil girl on screen (heart-eye, star-struck, raised hands emojis) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #fabulouslivesofbollywoodwives.”

Have a look at the post!

Netizens showered love on Riddhima in the comments section of the post and congratulated her for her debut. One person said, “Isnt she looking really gorgeous n stunning at same time @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial ridhz dii u look fab,” while another wrote, “Love to watch ur little girl she is gorgeous.”

A user wished, “Congratulations @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial,” and another stated, “Looking forward.” A comment read, “She belongs there..better late than never... looking forward.” Many users showed their appreciation with red heart emojis.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has already entertained viewers in the first two seasons. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is the third installment of the reality series. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are returning for Season 3 and form the Mumbai gang. Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi are the fresh faces and make the Delhi side.

Advertisement

Earlier, producer Karan Johar announced the release date of the Netflix show as October 18 and promised a face-off between the ladies of Mumbai and Delhi. He said, “The fabulous gang is back and they’re bringing in a spicy twist from Delhi! Mumbai aur Delhi ka ultimate showdown is about to go down in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, which arrives on 18th October, only on Netflix!”

The trailer arriving tomorrow will give a glimpse into the drama, style, and spice that await the audience in the new season.

ALSO READ: CTRL: Ananya Panday calls film ‘core memory’ and one of her ‘biggest learnings’; shares BTS pics in return for audience’s love