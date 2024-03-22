Farrey OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Alizeh Agnihotri starrer thriller

Farrey, the gripping thriller film that marked the debut of Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, hit the big screens last year. With Alizeh in the lead role, the movie delves into the sinister world of an exam-cheating racket, unraveling a tale of suspense and intrigue. Now, several months after its theatrical release, the film is poised to make its digital premiere, allowing viewers to enjoy its thrilling twists and turns at their convenience. Read on to know more details about the movie’s OTT release.

Date of Alizeh Agnihotri starrer Farrey’s OTT premiere has been announced by streaming platform

Today, the highly awaited digital release announcement of the 2023 film Farrey, starring Alizeh Agnihotri in the lead role, was made by its streaming platform. Audiences are now eagerly anticipating the opportunity to immerse themselves in its captivating narrative for the first time or revisit its interesting storyline.

Taking to Instagram, the OTT service ZEE5 shared an intriguing video featuring the filling of an OMR answer sheet, hinting at the film's central theme. Alongside the video, ZEE5 officially revealed that Farrey is set to premiere on their platform on April 5. The caption of the post, which tagged the cast and crew of the film, teased, “The rat race for marks is about to get intense! Stay tuned #Farrey premieres 5th April, only on #ZEE5.”

More about Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut movie Farrey

In the film, Alizeh Agnihotri steps into the role of an ambitious student who gets the chance to attend a prestigious yet expensive school. However, her journey takes a dark turn as she becomes ensnared in the treacherous world of exam cheating, resorting to illicit means to earn money. Alizeh's portrayal of this complex character earned her widespread critical acclaim.

Joining Alizeh Agnihotri in the narrative are Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, and Juhi Babbar, each bringing their own depth and nuance to the ensemble cast. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, Farrey made its theatrical debut on November 24, 2023. Viewers can now mark their calendars for its upcoming OTT premiere.

