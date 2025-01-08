Farzi: When Shahid Kapoor admitted that his 18-year-old self 'could relate' to the show's character; 'I felt that…'

Shahid Kapoor impressed audiences with his OTT debut in Farzi, an action-packed crime thriller helmed by Raj and DK. While fans eagerly await the release of the show's second season, Shahid previously revealed that he resonated with his character, Sunny. He described Sunny as a talented artist struggling with the frustration of not receiving recognition. So, the actor could relate it to his own experiences as an 18-year-old.

In an old interview with The Indian Express, Shahid Kapoor reflected on his role as Sunny in the action-packed crime thriller Farzi. He revealed that the project was initially discussed as a film years ago. But, when h3 was approached again with the idea of a series, he was drawn to the character of Sunny.

Shahid noted that Sunny, a frustrated artist striving for recognition, reminded him of his struggles as an 18-19-year-old. The actor further explained that Sunny's frustration made him relatable, especially for the younger generation.

Kapoor shared, "When they came back and told me what they wanted to do with it, they offered me the character of Sunny, an artist who is frustrated about not being recognized. The 18-19-year-old me could relate to him very easily."

He highlighted that Sunny, a street-smart individual from Mumbai, seeks appreciation for his talents but finds himself overlooked. Instead, people value his counterfeit creations as copies of renowned artists' work, which brings him more attention.

"People are only interested in his 'fake' work; he is making copies of these popular artists and that's all that sells. I felt that reality exists; every youngster today feels he is not being understood and is not getting an opportunity," he explained.

Shahid added that this sense of being misunderstood and overlooked resonates with many young people today, and it made him say yes to the project, which became a career-defining moment for him.

Farzi follows journey of Sunny, a con artist who wants to gain wealth by producing counterfeit currency. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when a determined task force officer sets out to catch and arrest him. The series also marks the first collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and creators Raj and DK.

