Farzi 2: Shahid Kapoor's co-star Bhuvan Arora gives update on much awaited season 2; 'The writers room is on'

Created by Raj & DK, Farzi created history after it became India's most-watched Hindi web series of all time. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Bhuvan Arora, the crime thriller series has created quite a buzz with its first season. The makers are bringing Farzi- Season 2 in the future, lead star Shahid confirmed it to Pinkvilla last year. Now, Bhuvan Arora, who played the role of Shahid's friend in Farzi, spilled the beans about an update on the much-awaited season. Bhuvan aka Firoz shared that the "writers room is on".

During his latest interview with Digital Commentary on YouTube, Bhuvan Arora was asked to spill out the development of the Farzi 2 if any. Bhuvan revealed that it is in the pre-production stage.

"Aa rahi hai, pakka aa rahi hai. (It is indeed coming) The writers room is on. We haven't officially announced it yet but I think we are doing it. Everybody is busy at the moment. Sab log apna apna kaam kar rahe hain," Bhuvan said.

Bhuvan also shared his experience of working around big stars like Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the Raj & DK series. The Farzi actor called Vijay a "fantastic actor" and referred to Shahid as "lovely actor".

He also praised Kay Kay Menon by saying that he is "fabulous" in his work. Citing an example of roses, the actor stated that he feels like an "orchid" around them.

Earlier, in a Pinkvilla Masterclass in 2023, Shahid Kapoor confirmed that Farzi 2 is happening as the "response was amazing". Shahid added that as the first season was open-ended, there is an opportunity for a lot more to happen in the series.

Advertisement

The first season of Farzi ran for eight episodes and premiered on February 10, 2023. It also starred Rashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra, and Manoj Bajpayee.

In the series, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Sunny, a disillusioned artist whose character complains about income inequality in India. Vijay Sethupathi's character is named Michael Vedanayagam, a Special Task Force officer in the IPS. Kay Kay Menon as Mansoor Dalal is a criminal mastermind.

ALSO READ: 13 Farzi dialogues from Shahid Kapoor’s series about fake currency to use in real life