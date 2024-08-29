Priyanka Chopra feels proud of her punctuality as she doesn’t like to ‘keep anyone waiting’ on set: ‘There are about 300 people…’

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular actresses today, who is not only loved due to her talent but also because she is a true professional. Priyanka recently revealed being proud of her punctuality. She mentioned that she didn’t like to keep people waiting on set as she was aware of a large crew standing by for her.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Priyanka Chopra stated, “I don’t like to come on set unprepared or keep anyone waiting because I’m aware that there are about 300 people on a crew who are waiting for me to do my job properly for us to move on to the next thing.”

PC admitted that it was pressurizing, but she was ‘proud’ of developing this habit at the beginning of her career, which is now almost 25 years.

Priyanka Chopra has multiple exciting projects in her lineup. She has the action comedy Heads of State coming up with John Cena and Idris Elba. PC wrapped up the shoot of the movie earlier this year.

Recently, Priyanka concluded filming for another project, The Bluff. She was in Australia for a long time working on this Frank E. Flowers film, co-starring Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. Her husband Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie were by her side on the last day of the shoot.

In her wrap post on Instagram, Priyanka expressed, “It’s a picture wrap on The Bluff!!! … and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege. This one truly has been a labor of love and couldn’t have come together without the faith of @agbofilms and @amazonmgmstudios in our fearless leader Frankie E Flowers. To be able to work with this remarkable crew in gorgeous @australia with a cast that’s so talented was so much fun!”

Priyanka will soon start work on Season 2 of her spy series Citadel. She has already teased about certain easter eggs related to her character Nadia in the Indian spin-off Citadel: Honey Bunny.

