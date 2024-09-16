8 times birthday boy Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra set internet on fire and proved they are hottest couple; PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved celebrity couples. They tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022. 'Nickyanka' often share glimpses of their quality time together on social media, much to the delight of the fans. On Nick’s birthday today, September 16, 2024, let’s take a look at 8 times the singer and his wife set the internet on fire, proving that they are the hottest couple.

1. Priyanka Chopra posted these pictures on her Instagram on the occasion of Holi 2020 and gave us major couple goals. Nick and she were seen doused in colors as they embraced the festive spirit. Priyanka captioned the post, “And that's how it's done! #Holi2020.”

2. Nick Jonas shared this beautiful photo with PC in 2021. The couple was seen sitting close as they gazed at each other lovingly. In the caption, Nick expressed missing his wife, saying, “Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my (love).”

3. This photograph posted by Nick captured his ‘forever New Years kiss’ with Priyanka.

4. This special photo dump was shared by Nick in 2022 on the occasion of Priyanka’s birthday. The first slide of them kissing on the beach is what love looks like. Nick had written, “Happiest birthday to my (love) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you.”

5. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a major fashion statement when they graced the NMACC Gala in 2023. The duo looked stylish as ever as they posed for these stunning photos in Mumbai.

6. In 2023, Nick dropped a July photo dump. The first picture showed Priyanka sitting on her husband’s lap in a pretty bikini as they enjoyed their vacation.

7. Last year, Priyanka also made a special post for Nick’s birthday. The actress was seen giving a sweet peck to his cheek during their celebration.

8. These snaps are from their latest holiday in France, where they were accompanied by their daughter Malti Marie. The couple set the screens ablaze with their pictures, which Nick rightfully described as “a dream.”

Pinkvilla wishes Nick Jonas a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!

