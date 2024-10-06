From Singham Again to Baby John; Salman Khan to treat fans with 4 guest appearances in a year

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood, with a fan base like no one. His fans adore the star and yearn to see him on screen. So, we have delightful news as Bhaijaan will have guest appearances in four films, including Singham Again, Baby John, Stardom, and Safar. Moreover, he won't charge anything for the same.

Apart from his successful box office records, Salman Khan is known for being a supportive figure for many actors in the industry. Throughout his illustrious career of more than three decades, the actor has had several roles and special appearances for his Industry friends. It includes films like Pathaan, Tees Maar Khan, Son Of Sardaar, and more. Salman is again set to do the same, as he has four important cameos lined up in the year ahead.

Salman recently shot a free cameo for his close friend Varun Dhawan's film, Baby John. The special action scenes and banter between the two actors were recently filmed in Mumbai by director Atlee. Apart from Baby John, Salman will be shooting with Rohit Shetty for his special appearance in the multi-starrer film Singham Again.

As per sources, it will be one of the highly anticipated crossovers of Bollywood, with Salman in the role of Chulbul Pandey and Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham lighting up our screens with the film's Diwali release.

Salman has also filmed a cameo for Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's series Stardom. Although a report suggested that the two actors won't possibly share screen space, it will be interesting to see how Aryan has filmed the superstar in his debut series.

Lastly, the Sikander actor will also be seen in a cameo in Sunny Deol's film Safar. He shares a close bond with Sunny, his father, Dharmendra, and his brother, Bobby Deol. In the film, he will play himself as superstar Salman Khan. The actor's role has been conceptualized to match his big aura on-screen.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Sikandar, which is set to release on Eid 2025. The actor will also be seen in the sequel to his 2014 film Kick.

