Baby John: Salman Khan to play Varun Dhawan’s mentor in Atlee’s film? Details of his action-packed cameo as cop revealed

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated movie Baby John with filmmaker Atlee. The film is all set to entertain the audience on the festive occasion of Christmas 2024. Earlier, it was revealed that Salman Khan will be making a special appearance in the movie. Now, details of his action-packed cameo as a cop have surfaced. The superstar is reportedly set to play a mentor to Varun’s character.

Baby John is a remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil film Theri. According to a Mid-Day report, Salman Khan will portray a senior police officer, taking on the role played by actor Prabhu in the original film. The portal’s source revealed that Atlee and director Kalees have added some fight sequences that will show Salman in action. The source said, “He will be seen as a swashbuckling cop with some tongue-in-cheek dialogues.”

The story of the film revolves around Varun Dhawan’s Baby John, an ex-cop who goes into hiding to raise his daughter safely. According to the above-mentioned portal, Salman will be a mentor to Varun and will bring him back into the police force. The source added, “Kalees and writer Sumit Arora are pulling no punches to make sure that his cameo will be a treat for his fans.”

The stellar cast of Baby John includes Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. It is directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. S Thaman has composed the music.

Advertisement

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that a teaser of the movie can be expected on Diwali. A source close to the development stated, “The idea is to grab the eyeballs of the cinema-going audience by attaching the promo to both the Diwali releases—Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Murad Khetani, Atlee, and Jio Studios production is gearing up for a Christmas release, and the campaign unfolds with an action-packed teaser this Diwali.”

Baby John is scheduled to hit the silver screen on December 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan rehearsed Badla scene 16 or 17 times, recalls director Sujoy Ghosh: ‘Taapsee toh kahin faint…’