Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and more celebs extend warm wishes to fans

The much-anticipated Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are in full swing, as Ganpati Bappa graces us with his presence. Bollywood celebrities, known for their love of tradition, have embraced the occasion with joy and devotion, while also taking a moment to send warm wishes to their fans. From heartfelt blessings to festive messages, stars like Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor have graced social media with their celebratory notes, marking the auspicious festival in style.

Taking to Instagram today (September 7), Anupam Kher shared a video of his Ganapati celebrations at home, accompanied by the song Jai Dev Jai Dev. He captioned the post with heartfelt wishes saying, “आप सभी की गणेश चतुर्थी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! गणपति बप्पा मोरया!! Happy Ganesh Chathurthi to all! Love and prayers always.”

Akshay Kumar also took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of a Ganpati idol, extending his wishes for the occasion. Arjun Kapoor followed suit, posting a beautiful video on IG stories to mark Ganesh Chaturthi. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh, who will soon appear in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, posted a picture of his Ganapati celebration, set to the song Shree Ganesha Deva, on Instagram stories.

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a lovely picture from her Ganapati Chaturthi celebration on Instagram Stories. Sonam Kapoor posted a cute video and sent heartfelt wishes to her followers on this special day. Athiya Shetty, actress and daughter of Suniel Shetty, also shared an image of Lord Ganesha, celebrating the day on her Instagram stories. Actresses Malaika Arora and Parineeti Chopra both extended their warm wishes as well, while Aditi Rao Hydari shared a beautiful image of Lord Ganesha made with flowers and wished everyone a happy Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai for Ganpati darshan, seeking blessings on the auspicious occasion. Sonu Sood was also seen welcoming Lord Ganesha home, continuing the tradition of devotion and celebration.

From beautiful videos and images of Lord Ganesha to personal messages, these stars joined in the joyous occasion, making it even more special for their followers. Their tributes to Lord Ganesha captured the essence of devotion and unity, beautifully honoring the spirit of this cherished festival.

ALSO READ: Border 2: After Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol welcomes 'fauji' Diljit Dosanjh in battalion of 'biggest war'; WATCH