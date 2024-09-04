Sky Force EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar has given ‘one of the best performances’, reveals producer Amar Kaushik; 'Maza aa jaega unko dekh ke'

Amar Kaushik is currently riding on the success of his recently released comedy horror film, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank. While he has been soaking in all the love the audience is giving to the entertainer, the director-producer is also looking forward for the release of Sky Force on October 2, 2024. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Amar gave an update on the upcoming war film. He also teased Akshay Kumar’s fans by stating that the actor has given one of the best performances.

As he talked to us about Stree 2 entering the Rs 500 crore club and Akshay Kumar's cameo in it, Amar Kaushik also opened up about the most-anticipated movie, Sky Force. Giving a noteworthy update to the audience, he exclusively told us that he has done something different in the “beautiful film”.

The Bhediya helmer stated in Hindi, “Both din baad.. thoda alag genre hai mere liye jo maine abhi tak produce kara hai. But boht he achi film ban ke aa hai. (After many days I have done a different genre of film from those that I have been producing in the past. But the film has come out really well.)”

Watch the interview below:

He also stated, “It’s a tight gripping, very interesting film aur dekhoge aap Akshay sir ko, one of the best performances unhone diya hai. Maza aa jaega unko dekh ke. (It’s a tight gripping, very interesting film and you will see Akshay Kumar. He has given one of the best performances. The audience will enjoy watching him on the screens.)

In the same interview, Amar revealed his plans to expand his film universe with Akshay Kumar. When quizzed about the same, the Bala maker expressed, “I don't know actually right now. It's all because he hasn't heard of anything. Unko kuch pata nahi hai. Maine unko kabhi kuch bataya hai. Humne unse sirf iski baat kari thi. Unko ek basic idea diya hua hai. (He doesn't know anything. I haven't told him anything. We had only talked about this. He has a basic idea).”

For those unaware, the Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani directorial movie, Sky Force, also stars Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya.

