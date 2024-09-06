Border 2: After Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol welcomes 'fauji' Diljit Dosanjh in battalion of 'biggest war'; WATCH

Fans are buzzing with excitement over the announcement that Diljit Dosanjh is joining the cast of Border 2. Yes, you heard it right! Sunny Deol recently shared a heartwarming video on social media, officially welcoming the Punjabi singer and actor to the project, and the excitement is palpable. Just days ago, it was revealed that Varun Dhawan has also joined the team, adding to the anticipation. With such a stellar lineup, this film is shaping up to be a blockbuster hit.

On Instagram today (September 6), Sunny Deol revealed that Diljit Dosanjh has joined the cast for the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border. He released a video where the announcement kicks off with a song from Border, and then Diljit Dosanjh delivers a powerful monologue, “Iss desh ki taraf uthne wali har nazar jhukh jaati hai khaunf se, in sarhadon par jab (sound of gunfire) guru ke pass pehra dete hai.” (Every gaze directed at this country bows in fear when the borders are guarded by the authority of the guru).

The video also features the text, “The bravest of the brave come together for the biggest war. Gulshan Kumar T-Series and JP Films welcome Diljit Dosanjh to Border 2.” Alongside the video, Sunny Deol captioned it: “Welcoming Fauji @diljitdosanjh to the Battalion of #Border2 🇮🇳.”

As soon as he shared the video, fans couldn't contain their excitement. One user commented, “Blockbuster movie Border 2.” Another added, “Eagerly waiting for Border 2... Love you, Sunny Pajji.” There were also comments like “Avengers vibes” and “Double blockbuster movie. Jai Hind 🇮🇳.” Others expressed their anticipation with, “I can’t wait” and “Just goosebumps.” Many fans also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Earlier, the makers revealed that Varun Dhawan would be joining the cast of Border 2 as a soldier. Dhawan, who considers this moment a milestone in his career, shared his enthusiasm on social media. Reflecting on his early years, he wrote, “I was just a kid in fourth grade when I watched Border at Chandan Cinema. The film left a lasting impression on me, instilling a profound sense of national pride. I vividly remember the respect we all felt for our armed forces, who safeguard us on the borders and during crises.”

He further expressed that J.P. Dutta’s Border remains one of his favorite movies, and being part of Border 2, produced by J.P. Dutta and Bhushan Kumar, is a significant achievement for him. Dhawan also mentioned how working with Sunny Deol, his hero, makes this experience even more meaningful.

Border 2 will be directed by Anurag Singh, known for his work on Kesari, Punjab 1984, Jatt & Juliet, and Dil Bole Hadippa!, among other notable films. The announcement of Border 2 came on June 13, 2024, commemorating 27 years since the release of the original Border.

