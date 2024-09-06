4 best Diljit Dosanjh movies on Netflix you should definitely have in your watchlist

Diljit Dosanjh’s movies on Netflix showcase the diverse range of his acting prowess, underscoring his remarkable versatility as an actor. Known for his dynamic performances, Dosanjh has transitioned seamlessly between various genres and roles, captivating audiences with his charm and depth.

The actor’s cinematic journey began in the Punjabi film industry, where he initially garnered attention for his compelling portrayals in films like Jatt & Juliet and Punjab 1984. His magnetic presence and nuanced acting quickly elevated him to stardom. Over the years, Diljit Dosanjh expanded his horizons into Bollywood, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile and talented actor.

Today, his movies on Netflix reflect his impressive evolution in the industry, highlighting his ability to excel in a wide array of characters and stories. From heartwarming dramas to stirring biopics, Diljit Dosanjh continues to enthrall audiences with performances that are both engaging and profound, cementing his status as one of contemporary cinema's most dynamic stars.

4 best Diljit Dosanjh movies on Netflix you should definitely watch

1. Amar Singh Chamkila

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Biographical, Musical, Drama

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Nisha Bano

Release Year: 2024

Amar Singh Chamkila is a film that vividly brings to life the extraordinary journey of the acclaimed Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila. Renowned for his innovative blend of traditional folk and contemporary music in the 1980s, Chamkila's career was marked by both remarkable successes and significant personal challenges.

The film explores Chamkila's rise to fame, his musical innovations, and the controversies surrounding his life, providing an in-depth look at his influence on Punjabi culture. Diljit Dosanjh, a prominent figure in Punjabi cinema and music, stars as Chamkila, delivering a performance that adds depth and authenticity to the role. His portrayal captures the essence of Chamkila’s charisma and complexity, reflecting his deep connection to the cultural landscape.

Advertisement

2. Crew

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma

Release Year: 2024

Crew, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor, made its debut on March 29, 2024. This Bollywood film features a distinguished ensemble cast and has garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success. The film intricately explores the lives of women navigating the complexities of the film industry, offering a nuanced portrayal of their professional and personal journeys.

With a sophisticated blend of drama and humor, Crew provides a fresh perspective on the entertainment world. Kareena Kapoor Khan delivers a standout performance, underscoring her versatility, while Tabu and Kriti Sanon bring their own exceptional talent to the film. Diljit portrays Jaiveer, a customs officer whose role adds significant depth and intrigue to the storyline. His contribution enhances the film’s dramatic and comedic elements.

Crew is a celebration of the contributions and experiences of women in cinema, presenting a thoughtfully crafted and engaging narrative in the landscape of contemporary Bollywood.

Advertisement

3. Jogi

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub

Release Year: 2022

Jogi, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was released in 2022. Set against the backdrop of the 1984 riots in Trilokpuri, Delhi, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in a central role. The narrative poignantly captures the upheaval that ensues following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, leading to widespread unrest across the city.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays Jogi, a resolute working-class Sikh who faces the harrowing challenge of protecting his family amidst the escalating violence. Dosanjh’s performance is celebrated for its depth and nuance, portraying Jogi’s resilience and vulnerability with remarkable authenticity. Jogi is acclaimed for its evocative depiction of a turbulent era, weaving together personal drama with broader socio-political themes. The film offers a powerful and moving reflection on the impact of political strife on individuals and their communities.

4. Soorma

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Biographical, Sports, Drama

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi

Release Year: 2018

Advertisement

Soorma is a distinguished biographical sports drama released in 2018, directed by Shaad Ali and penned by Suyash Trivedi, Shaad Ali, and Shiva Ananth. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in an evocative portrayal of the celebrated hockey player Sandeep Singh.

The narrative of Soorma chronicles the extraordinary life of Sandeep Singh, who, after suffering a near-fatal gunshot wound that left him paralyzed, demonstrates exceptional courage and perseverance. His remarkable recovery and triumphant return to the sport, leading the Indian hockey team to international acclaim, form the core of the film’s compelling story.

Diljit Dosanjh's portrayal of Singh is noted for its profound emotional resonance and authenticity, capturing the essence of Singh’s relentless spirit and dedication. Soorma is celebrated for its inspiring depiction of personal resilience and athletic achievement, offering a sophisticated and moving tribute to a true sports icon.

The breadth of his work showcased on Netflix not only highlights his versatility but also underscores his evolution as a prominent figure in both Punjabi and Bollywood cinema. Diljit Dosanjh continues to captivate audiences with performances that resonate deeply and leave a lasting impression, solidifying his place as a distinguished and influential actor in the world of film.

ALSO READ: 5 best Ajay Devgn movies on Netflix that showcase his exceptional acting range