Ghudchadi Trailer OUT: Sanjay Dutt-Raveena Tandon or Parth Samthaan-Khushalii Kumar? Find out which jodi will tie the knot in this family entertainer

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, and Khushalii Kumar star in Ghudchadi, which is set for a digital release on August 9, 2024. Recently, the makers revealed a stunning first poster featuring the star cast, and now, to heighten anticipation, the trailer for this family entertainer has been unveiled. Check it out here:

Ghudchadi Trailer out now

The 2-minute and 53-second trailer begins with Parth Samthaan playing a charming young man who meets Khushalii Kumar during a business deal. Romantic sparks fly between them, leading to their fall in love and decision to marry. Enter Sanjay Dutt as Parth's father, who reconnects with his old love, Raveena Tandon. As they start spending time together, they also decide to marry.

However, things take a turn when Parth and Khushalii discover that their parents were once lovers and have rekindled their romance. If they marry, their relationship would become that of siblings. Chaos ensues as both couples rush to get married before their relationships change. The trailer is engaging as it teases who will become a groom first and secure their marriage.

Check it out here:

Parth Samthaan revealed in a past interview with Hindustan Times that the persistent delays of the film had caused him significant stress. He admitted that, at times, he felt uncertain about what the future held.

He reflected on the industry's nature, noting that success tends to generate more opportunities. If people recognize your work, it can lead to additional projects, but if you are not visible, you may be quickly forgotten.

More about Ghudchadi

Directed by Binnoy K. Gandhi, the movie Ghudchadi promises an exciting mix of fun, romance, and drama, aimed at entertaining audiences of all ages.

Ghudchadi is produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy K. Gandhi. The film will be available for streaming on JioCinema Premium starting August 9, 2024.

