Ghudchadi OTT Release: When and where to watch Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon’s family entertainer

Ghudchadi, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, and Khushalii Kumar, is set for a digital release. After facing several delays, this family entertainer will soon be available for online viewing. Scroll down for more details!

Here's when and where to watch Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon's Ghudchadi

The much-awaited film Ghudchadi is set to premiere on OTT platform JioCinema on August 9, 2024. The romantic comedy, which also stars Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar, will be available for streaming.

The creators of Ghudchadi released the first-look poster on July 23, 2024, offering a glimpse into the two captivating love stories within. The poster, with its warm brown hues, radiates a rustic charm and invites viewers into a world of romance and intrigue.

Sanjay Dutt shared the poster on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Double the pyaar is equal to Double the confusion! Watch #Ghudchadi, streaming from August 9 onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium".

JioCinema Premium is available for Rs.29 per month to enjoy exclusive, ad-free content on any device in up to 4K quality.

Check out the poster here:

Ghudchadi is produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy K Gandhi.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Parth Samthaan expressed that the constant delays have caused him significant anxiety. He mentioned that there was a time when he wondered what would come next.

He reflected on the nature of the industry, saying that work leads to more work, and if people see your work, you'll get more opportunities. However, if you are not visible, you are easily forgotten.

Advertisement

Parth shared that, with television, he was accustomed to working 24/7 and being on-screen every day, allowing his family and friends to watch him regularly. Now, he finds himself frequently asked about the film he was supposed to release.

Reflecting on his experiences, the 33-year-old actor, known for his roles in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, mentioned that this journey has taught him to be patient, though he admits it is not easy.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt thanks ‘mom’ Maanayata Dutt for being the ‘rock in his life’ in special birthday post; Trishala sends love