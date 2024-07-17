Govinda’s tardiness, gullibility and superstition led to his downfall in career, claims producer Pahlaj Nihalani

Bollywood veteran Govinda needs no introduction. He is known for his comic timing, epic dance movies, and funny antics. With over 165 movies to his credit, the actor enjoys the love of millions of his fans and followers.

While his career skyrocketed like no other artist, it also went through a turbulent time. While talking about the rough patch in his career, producer Pahlaj Nihalani stated it happened because of the actor’s superstitions among other reasons. Read on!

Govinda’s downfall happened due to these reasons, claims Pahlaj Nihalani

Govinda, also lovingly called Chi-Chi by his industry bestie is an actor who has several hit films in his kitty. He also joined hands with film producer Pahlaj Nihalani for films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Ilzaam, and others.

As the Saajan Chale Sasural star struggles through a tough time in his acting career, Nihalani stated what led to his downfall. While talking to Friday Talkies on YouTube, the Andaz producer stated that Govinda gradually became more and more superstitious. Moreover, he was always a little gullible.

Sharing instances to back his claims, Pahlaj stated that he would say that the chandelier is about to fall on set and hence, would ask everyone to move aside. The actor-politician also once predicted that senior actor Kader Khan was going to drown.

The producer continued by saying that one time, the Deewana Mastana actor “would instruct people to change their clothes based on his superstitions.” Not just this, he would also refuse to do certain things on certain days and had a habit of being late to shoot. “All of this, combined with his tardiness and gullibility, led to his downfall,” stated Former CBFC Chief Nihalani.

Pahlaj Nihalani claims Govinda confused Hindi film Avatar with James Cameron’s hit

In the same interview, Pahlaj Nihalani stated that Govinda's claims that he was offered James Cameron's Avatar aren’t true. He further added that the Hero No. 1 actor confused the Hollywood hit movie with his unfinished Hindi film titled Avatar for which he filmed for 40 minutes. But it movie was later shelved.

Some of the popular films of Govinda are Bhagam Bhag, Partner, Happy Ending, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare and Jodi No.1, among others.

