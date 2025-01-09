Guru Dutt offered debt collectors to take THIS after Kaagaz Ke Phool flopped, reveals Uday Shankar Pani: 'There was a noticeable change in his behavior’

Guru Dutt, known for classics like Pyaasa and Baazi, stepped away from direction after the failure of Kaagaz Ke Phool. Despite the film later gaining cult status, it faced box office failure, leaving Dutt heartbroken. Now, filmmaker Uday Shankar Pani revealed that after the failure, Dutt instructed workers to take his wife Geeta Dutt’s gold jewelry. He also noted a noticeable change in Guru’s behavior following the film's disappointment.

In a recent interview with ETimes, filmmaker Uday Shankar Pani revealed the financial struggles Guru Dutt faced after the failure of Kaagaz Ke Phool. He recalled an evening at Dutt's Pali Hill flat when, during a traditional dinner with wife Geeta Dutt, a group of workers arrived demanding payment for services rendered. The workers' sudden appearance intensified the already tense situation, highlighting the immense pressure he was under at the time.

Following the tense situation, Guru displayed remarkable dignity. He instructed his wife to pack her jewelry as temporary payment for the workers, promising they would receive the balance the next day. He said, "Guru Dutt, without missing a beat, asked Geeta Dutt to pack up her jewelry, saying, 'Take this gold as payment for now, and come to the office tomorrow for the balance'."

The workers, surprised by this gesture, refused the gold, opting to resolve the matter the following day instead. This moment of grace left a lasting impression on those present, highlighting Dutt's resilience during a challenging time.

Pani described how the aftermath of Kaagaz Ke Phool's failure significantly affected Guru Dutt's personality. The pressures of the movie's disastrous release led to a noticeable change in his demeanor, with Dutt becoming short-tempered and leaving those around him uneasy.

Despite the toll it took on him, Guru Dutt's mastery of his craft remained evident, and his next film, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, went on to achieve both critical and commercial success.

The filmmaker also reflected on his time working with him, noting how even in challenging times, Guru's brilliance as a filmmaker shone through. He emphasized that Guru Dutt's legacy as a master of cinema was solidified by his unwavering dedication to his craft, regardless of the personal struggles he faced.

He mentioned that numerous incidents are associated with Dutt, but for the moment, he preferred to recount those from that particular phase in Dutt's life.

Guru Dutt was a true cinematic polymath, excelling as a choreographer, writer, producer, financier, director, and actor. Despite his relatively small filmography of fewer than 50 films, he remains a towering figure in the history of Indian cinema. His iconic works like Aar Paar, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, and Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam continue to influence filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts worldwide.

