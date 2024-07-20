9 best Guru Dutt movies that stood the test of time

Guru Dutt is a name synonymous with Indian cinema's golden era who has left an impressive mark with his multifaceted talents as a director, producer, and actor in the Indian film industry. His films are celebrated for their artistic brilliance, innovative storytelling, and soul-stirring music. Here’s one such list of 9 best Guru Dutt movies that deserve a place in your watchlist.

9 Guru Dutt movies that are timeless classics

1. Pyaasa

Cast: Guru Dutt, Mala Sinha, Waheeda Rehman

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Release Year: 1957

Genre: Musical, Romance

Where to watch: Youtube

Pyaasa is a tale of a struggling poet, Vijay (Dutt), who faces rejection and betrayal from society. Dutt’s moving performance as Vijay perfectly captures the essence of a disillusioned artist yearning for recognition and love. Underscored by S.D. Burman's haunting music including songs like Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaaye, the movie is among one of the best feature films of Guru Dutt.

2. Kaagaz Ke Phool

Cast: Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman, Johnny Walker

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Release Year: 1959

Genre: Musical, Romance

Where to watch: YouTube

In Kaagaz Ke Phool, Guru Dutt plays Suresh Sinha who is a successful film director falling from grace. The film was a semi-autobiographical account that highlighted Dutt’s understanding of the highs and lows of the film industry. His portrayal of Suresh’s vulnerability and despair topped up with memorable songs like Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam made this movie a favorite across all generations.

3. Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam

Cast: Guru Dutt, Meena Kumari, Rehman

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Release Year: 1962

Genre: Musical, Romance

Where to Watch: YouTube

Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam explores the dynamics within a feudal household. Guru Dutt plays Bhootnath, a servant who witnesses the decline of the haveli and its inhabitants. His performance as a man caught between loyalty and love is subtle yet powerful. The song Bhanwara Bada Naadan showing his tender moments with Chhoti Bahu (played by Meena Kumari) is surely one of the movie’s highlights.

4. Chaudhvin Ka Chand

Cast: Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman, Rehman

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Release Year: 1960

Genre: Romance, Drama

Where to Watch: YouTube

Set in Lucknow, Chaudhvin Ka Chand is a romantic drama revolving around a love triangle. Guru Dutt plays Aslam, who falls in love with Jameela, leading to complications with his friend Pyare. Some of Dutt’s close-up shots make the character Aslam appear endearing and relatable. The title song Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho was itself a delight, perfectly capturing the late actor’s romantic charm. Count this one as one of the best Guru Dutt romantic movies.

5. Mr. & Mrs. '55

Cast: Guru Dutt, Madhubala, Lalita Pawar

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Release Year: 1955

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Where to Watch: YouTube

Mr. & Mrs. '55 is a delightful romantic comedy about a cartoonist, Preetam (Dutt), who marries an heiress to prevent her from losing her fortune. Dutt's comedic timing and chemistry with Madhubala make the film an entertaining watch. The song Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji is a lively number that beautifully displays their playful relationship and makes it one of the best Guru Dutt movies of all time.

6. Baazi

Cast: Dev Anand, Geeta Bali, Kalpana Kartik

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Release Year: 1951

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Where to Watch: YouTube

Baazi marks Guru Dutt's directorial debut and was a gripping crime thriller. Although not the lead actor, his direction is commendable, creating a taut, engaging narrative. The film's standout song Tadbeer Se Bigdi Hui Taqdeer reflects the film's noir style and is still remembered for its catchy tune and lyrics.

7. Aar Paar

Cast: Guru Dutt, Shyama, Shakila

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Release Year: 1954

Genre: Thriller, Romance

Where to Watch: YouTube

Aar Paar is a light-hearted comedy-drama featuring Guru Dutt as Kalu, a taxi driver caught between two women. His charming performance and effortless comic timing make this film memorable. The song Babuji Dheere Chalna is a classic, epitomizing the playful and romantic shades of the film.

8. Jaal

Cast: Dev Anand, Geeta Bali, K.N.Singh

IMDb Rating: 7

Release Year: 1952

Genre: Musical, Thriller

Where to Watch: YouTube

Jaal is a thrilling narrative about deceit and betrayal. Guru Dutt, though primarily directing, also appears in a significant role. His direction ensures a suspenseful atmosphere, making it a worthwhile watch. The song Yeh Raat Yeh Chandni is an evocative melody that could be contributed largely to enhance the film's mysterious aura.

9. Bahurani

Cast: Guru Dutt, Mala Sinha, Feroz Khan

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Release Year: 1963

Genre: Drama, Family

Where to Watch: YouTube

Bahurani is a family drama revolving around the complexities of relationships within a household. Guru Dutt's portrayal of Raghu is heartfelt and perfectly captures the struggles of a man balancing familial duties and personal desires. The song Mere Saajan Hai Us Paar is a soulful rendition that reflects the film's emotional hold and makes it one of the best classic films to watch.

Which of these Guru Dutt movies is your favorite? Don’t forget to tell us @pinkvilla We are all ears and eyes.

