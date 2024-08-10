EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor reveals she 'fantasizes' about doing period films; 'Wish I could time travel to Guru Dutt's era'

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most versatile and talented actresses in the industry, consistently proving her mettle with groundbreaking roles. Up next, she will appear in the highly anticipated horror comedy Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. While Kapoor has explored various genres, she recently revealed to Pinkvilla that she is particularly interested in exploring period films next.

When asked which genre Kapoor would like to explore, she quickly turned to her fans and audience for suggestions. People suggested various options like rom-coms, action, love stories, and even Aashiqui 3. Kapoor mentioned that she had noted all the suggestions and would be on the lookout for films in those genres.

The Ashiqui 2 actress added that as an actor, she wants to be part of different genres, stories, and characters, so there was no single genre she preferred. However, she expressed a particular interest in period films, saying she had always fantasized about time traveling back to Guru Dutt’s era and being part of beautiful films like Pyaasa.

The highly anticipated trailer of Stree 2 had been released, promising an electrifying mix of horror and comedy that fans had eagerly awaited. The trailer reintroduced the iconic Chanderi gang, along with a chilling new adversary, Sarkata.

Vicky's love interest Shraddha also returned, but this time, a new challenge arose as Sarkata threatened to abduct all the village women. Vicky took on the role of the prince of Chanderi, determined to save both his beloved and the women of the village.

The trailer seemed promising with its blend of humor and spine-chilling horror scenes, featuring the original Stree cast. The makers have been keeping the buzz high with releasing songs from the movie as well.

Stree 2 is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Besides Stree 2, Kapoor has not officially announced any new films yet, though she is reportedly in discussions for several projects.

Meanwhile, Rao was last seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and the movie opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Up next, the actor will be seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dimri.

