Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli welcome baby boy; know the meaning of the name Akaay

After months of anticipation surrounding Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy, the actress thrilled fans by announcing on her social media that she and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed a baby boy named Akaay on February 15, 2024. The news sparked a frenzy of excitement among fans and celebrities alike, with congratulations flooding in from all corners of the globe. The unique name Akaay has piqued curiosity, leaving many eager to uncover its meaning.

What is the meaning of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's son Akaay?

The selection of the name Akaay for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby boy hints at a Turkish origin. Beyond its roots, the name boasts a gender-neutral significance, symbolizing the radiant brilliance and luminous glow akin to that of a full moon, or directly translating to full moon itself.

Interestingly, it may hold another meaning as well. Akaay derives from the Hindi word kaya, meaning body, thus suggesting someone who is greater than physical existence. In Sanskrit, Akaay denotes someone without a body, incorporeal in nature.

Previously, Kohli unveiled the meaning behind his daughter's name, Vamika, sharing that it originates from Sanskrit and is another appellation for Goddess Durga. This association infuses her name with a sacred significance.

Today, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the heartwarming announcement: "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

The couple's journey began with a fairy tale wedding on December 11, 2017, at the historic Borgo Finocchieto villa in Tuscany, Italy. After years of courtship, they exchanged vows surrounded by family and close friends. The couple, often celebrated as the epitome of relationship goals, welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021. Three years later, their family joyously expanded with the arrival of their son, Akaay.

