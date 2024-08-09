Sara Ali Khan diet plan and fitness: A key to healthy lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan has been quite popular even before she stepped into the Bollywood industry. One can only imagine Sara Ali Khan’s diet plan that would have been strict and helped her get in shape to be in the industry. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has struggled with obesity and underwent a massive physical transformation before her debut.

Hence, we’ve done extensive research on Sara Ali Khan’s diet plan and workout regime that you may also want to introduce in your daily routine.

Sara Ali Khan’s diet plan

During a conversation with the Bombay Times last year, the Murder Mubarak admitted that she had unhealthy food habits. She later realized that food is important for nutrition, energy, and how it makes one feel. According to her, having the right balance and control is the way to have a healthy relationship with food.

In addition to this, she also gave a peek into what the three meals of her day look like. So, talking about Sara Ali Khan’s diet, the actress revealed that it changes depending on what she is doing. The actress likes to have boiled eggs, boiled veggies, grilled chicken, grilled fish, bhindi, etc. during her shoot. Otherwise, she can have "everything on the buffet" in her breakfast.

Sara’s lunch consists of Sarson ka saag, makki ki roti, butter chicken, and Dakshinayan’s Uthappams while her dinner depends on her schedule.

About Sara Ali Khan's workout routine

Sara Ali Khan's fitness journey began in New York and continues to hold an important place in her lifestyle. In an interview with Vogue in 2019, the Kedarnath actress revealed that she weighed 96kg and had a year to go before she graduated. Her transition from "pizza to salad and from lethargy to cardio" was the basic change she adapted to have a healthy lifestyle.

Sara Ali Khan's workout routine also began in New York as she revealed started eating healthy. She gave an insight into her cardio-heavy workouts like walking, cycling, and hitting the treadmill to lose weight before starting with the intermediate forms of exercise.

Sara Ali Khan's fitness regime is "pretty eclectic" as she described it. She revealed that it's a combination of functional training, Pilates, boxing, and cardio. The actress also disclosed that she likes to change things up but ensures an hour and a half every single day workout sans Sunday, a day when she likes to chill.

One needs to draw inspiration from Sara Ali Khan’s workout routine as well. During the same interview, the Metro In Dino actress labeled Vinyasa yoga or Pilates class as a great workout during her physically hard weeks. On the other hand, she believes there can be nothing better than a 45-minute session of boxing during stressful and emotionally taxing weeks to get the "adrenalin-pumping" in her body.

In addition to this, Sara Ali Khan's fitness is also drawn from Pilates which according to her strengthens body balance and works on one’s core. Citing her own experience of doing Pilates, the actress shared with the portal that it has enabled her to gain strength. It not only helps one look good but also helps in boosting physical stamina. "Pilates is definitely the backbone of my fitness," she said.

Peek into what goes behind Sara Ali Khan’s fitness

On various occasions, videos of Sara Ali Khan's workout routine make it to social media enough to leave fans inspired. The actress is not only seen enjoying her workout sessions but captions them with her humorous poetry.

"Happy new week Have some inches to tweak And since I can punch and don’t pretend to be meek I’m giving you a little sneak peek Into my shoulders, squats and oblique technique And since working out is truly my pehla pyaar I hope it helps my physique," she once wrote alongside her Instagram post.

Sara Ali Khan advocates prioritizing mental health

Apart from advocating a healthy diet and regularly hitting the gym, there are essentials that Sara abides by to have beautiful skin. In an interview with Only My Health earlier this year, the actress highlighted the importance of natural remedies and clean eating. She revealed drinking plenty of water has contributed a lot to her clear skin, it was advice that her mother gave her while growing up.

In addition to this, she also pointed out that embracing mindfulness and a healthy lifestyle is crucial for overall well-being. Prioritizing mental health and integrating mindful practices into daily routines are key aspects of her approach.

Sara Ali Khan’s struggle with PCOD

Notably, as much as we applaud Sara Ali Khan’s fitness, during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, the actress talked about her struggle with PCOD. She revealed, "I had PCOD. I still do. And because of that, I think I put on the amount of weight that I did." Saif Ali Khan cut in and asked: "It had nothing to do with the pizzas you used to have?" And Sara continued: "Of course it was. I ate a lot... but I also did have PCOD which made it very hard for me to lose weight."

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in mystery-thriller Murder Mubarak and period-drama Ae Watan Mere Watan. Going further, she will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s highly-awaited, Metro…In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sensharma, and more. The film is poised to release on November 29, 2024.

