Stree 2: A quick recap of what happened in first part of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi starrer

Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The craze for the film started ever since it was announced. As the film gears up for an Independence Day (August 15) release, here's a quick recap of what happened in the first part.

Story of Chanderi

Stree was released in 2018. Amar Kaushik's directorial opens with a small town Chanderi. People there have a belief in the spirit of an angry woman known as Stree. Every year during a four-day religious festival, she is said to grope the men of the town, whisper their names, and disappear if they looked back at her.

To protect themselves, residents write "o stree kal aana" in blood on their doorways. Additionally, men are advised to avoid going out alone after 10 pm during the festival and move in groups for safety.

Now, comes Vicky (Rajkummar Rao), a ladies' tailor in Chanderi. He encounters a mysterious girl, who is credited as a girl with no name (Shraddha Kapoor). During the annual pooja season, Vicky falls in love with her at first sight. She requests him to stitch a lehenga for her. When their friendship starts growing, the mysterious girl gives an unusual shopping list to Vicky containing items like a lizard's tail, a white cat's fur, Datura flowers, meat, and brandy. This raises concerns for his friend Bittu and he suspects she might be Stree. His suspicion deepens after another friend, Janna, is kidnapped by Stree. Even though Vicky does not want to believe it, later he also grows suspicious. He confronts her, but she vanishes yet again.

Discovering Stree's mention in Chanderi Puran

After Janna is kidnapped, Vicky, Bittu, and Rudra Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), the town's librarian and a phrenologist try their best to save their friend. They discover a partially torn book titled Chanderi Puran in Rudra's library, which mentions Stree's story along with an old fort.

Suddenly, Vicky recognizes the fort as he goes on a date with the mysterious girl. The trio visits the castle to find Janna, believed to be Stree's lair. Stree frightens Bittu and Rudra and almost attacks Vicky but refrains as she senses love and respect in his eyes. He is then driven away by the mysterious girl's spell.

Later, the mysterious girl reveals that she has been trying to defeat Stree for three years after losing someone close to her, explaining her presence during the festival. This makes the trio believe that she and Stree are different beings.

Meanwhile, at Vicky's request, Stree releases Janna but Vicky begins to experience sporadic violent episodes. Several men disappear when Janna under Stree's influence removes the word "tomorrow" from the protective phrase outside the doorways, leaving only "O Stree come."

Shahstri, author of Chandra Puran reveals Stree was a beautiful courtesan

Vicky, Bittu, Rudra, and the mysterious girl consult the book's author, Shahstri, for a permanent solution to save Chanderi. Shahstri reveals that Stree was once a beautiful courtesan desired by all men in the city. She eventually finds true love and is set to marry, but on their wedding night, both she and her husband are killed by jealous townspeople. Since then, her spirit has searched for her true love and aims to kidnap every man in the town for revenge.

Vicky, the real savior of Chanderi

Meanwhile, it has come to light that Vicky is the real savior of Chanderi. As Shastri mentions the person has to be a courtesan, and his friends reveal that he is indeed a courtesan's son, which angers him, and he leaves in frustration. Vicky confronts his father, who silently acknowledges this. However, he promises himself to save the town that has accepted him.

He along with his friends makes a plan to kill Stree, but Vicky hesitates upon realizing she only seeks love and respect. Shraddha's character suggests cutting Stree's long braid, the source of her power and Vicky follows through, and Stree vanishes.

Vicky bids adieu to mysterious girl

After that night, the mysterious girl leaves Chanderi, and Vicky bids her farewell. When she leaves, Vicky realizes that he forgot to ask her name.

On the bus, she combines Stree's braid with her own hair before disappearing, implying that she is a witch seeking Stree's powers.

The first part ends with Stree returning to Chanderi and discovering a statue of herself at the entrance to the city, with a new phrase: "O stree protect us".

Meanwhile, the trailer of Stree 2 showcases the Chanderi gang and a nerve-wracking new adversary, Sarkata. The film will hit theaters on August 15, promising a chilling experience.

