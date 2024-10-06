Happy Birthday Sunny Singh: When little fan referred to him as 'Akshay Kumar ka beta' and his sweet reply won everyone's hearts; WATCH

We have seen Sunny Singh make appearances in multiple movies. But most of us remember him as Chauka from Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 or Titu Sharma from Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. On his birthday, we look back at an old video wherein he was addressed as ‘Akshay Kumar ka beta’ by a little fan. While he was taken aback by this reference, the actor very sweetly responded to the admirer. Check it out!

Bollywood actor Sunny Singh made his film debut in 2010 with the movie Paathshaala starring Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, and others. Since then, he has been part of several successful movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Adipurush, and others. Today, October 6, the actor turned a year older. On his birthday, we dug deep and found an adorable video of the actor interacting with a little admirer.

The clip showcases Sunny sitting inside his vehicle when a little girl comes to him and says, “Aap Akshay Kumar ke bete ho na? (You’re Akshay Kumar’s son, right?)” The Ujda Chaman actor confirmed by asking the girl, “Mai Akshay Kumar sir ka beta hun? You think I am Akshay Kumar sir’s son?)” To this, the teenager replied “Yes”. On hearing her sweet reply, the birthday boy told her “Thank you, Beta” and inquired if she watches movies. “Aap boht pyaare ho. (You are very sweet)” he told the girl and bid her goodbye.

Take a look:

Sunny is a skilled and dedicated artist who believes that no matter what happens, the show must go on. This is probably why he continued shooting his scenes in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety even when he was in pain and bleeding. While talking to Filmygyan, Singh went back in time and recalled not giving up and completing his part even when he suffered from a leg injury that caused bleeding.

Sharing the story, he told the publication, “While we were shooting the scene, I got injured in my leg and had it bandaged. I had to walk onto the stage, and although my leg was bleeding, no one noticed. I managed to push through, staying in character,” the actor stated, adding that there was silence on the set, and even though she was in pain, she didn’t feel it in that moment.

Pinkvilla wishes Sunny Singh a very happy birthday!

