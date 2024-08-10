EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar gets critical about film choices; Says, 'I have to give audience what I feel they want'

Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz and starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Pragya Jaiswal, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and others, is all set to release in theatres on the 15th of August, 2024, coinciding with the Indian Independence Day. The movie's trailer promises a lots of laughter. The team of Khel Khel Mein, graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of theirs, where they talked about their upcoming film, shared their favourite comedy movies and more.

Akshay Kumar Speaks Up About Franchise Culture And Says Why He Also Wants To Do Different Films

Akshay Kumar, who gears up for a total of 3 franchise films next year in the form of Jolly LLB 3, Welcome 3 and Housefull 5, was asked about what his views are on the thunderous reception that movie sequels, franchises and films of accepted universes are getting these days. The actor answered, "As you rightly said, people want to watch franchise films so I am doing them. Whatever people say, we have to try and understand. But at the same time, I will not give up doing different kind of cinema also. Because sometimes I feel I have to give audience what I feel they want."

Akshay Kumar Says That The World's Biggest Fashion Brands Don't Ask Their Customers, What They Want Next In Fashion

The Khiladi of Bollywood, with the help of an example, explained why he needs to have conviction over his film choices. He said, "Christian Dior or Armani or Gucci, when they make, they don't ask people, 'Tum logo ko kya chahiye agle fashion mein' (What you people want next in fashion). They make their own thing. They think what audience wants to have. Then they give it. So I also want to do the same."

Akshay Kumar Explains Why He Wants To Give His Audience What He Thinks They Want

Explaining how he chooses his movies, Akshay said, "I am thinking, my audience would want to have this. I'll give it. Whether I succeed or not; Many times I have succeeded, many times I have failed. But that doesn't tell me to stop doing it."

Watch Pinkvilla's Khel Khel Mein Interview

Akshay Kumar Gives A Clarification On Possible Sequels To Phir Hera Pheri and Garam Masala

Hera Pheri and Garam Masala are 2 Akshay Kumar films with unanimous critical acclaim and commercial success. They have aged like fine wine. When Akshay Kumar was asked about whether Hera Pheri 3 is happening, he answered, "I believe so", hinting that he is all ready. As about the sequel of Garam Masala, the prolific actor said that there have been no talks yet.

Khel Khel Mein Releases In Theatres On 15th August, 2024

Khel Khel Mein is Akshay Kumar's first pure comedy in a while. The movie looks to change the tides for the actor, who is going through a lul phase at the box office. Everyone is hoping that Khel Khel Mein will quench the hunger for a genuine comedy movie for all comedy movie lovers. The movie releases in theatres on 15th August, 2024, alongside Stree 2, Vedaa and Double ISmart. How excited are you for Khel Khel Mein?

